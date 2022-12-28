Cpl. Emmie Dean of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office works the night shift, 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., patrolling 651 square miles of Fauquier County’s highways and narrow byways with her tunes on and a venti-size Starbucks in her cupholder.
“You will never see me without a coffee,” she said. “They know me at the Starbucks in Warrenton,” she said. “I will go in on my day off, and they recognize me.” Her backup after Starbucks closes is Wawa.
The former Starbucks barista is ready for whatever comes her way, from drunk drivers and speeders to suspicious characters and even a hit and run involving a cow in the roadway.
Like other deputies, she never knows exactly what awaits her when she responds to a call from dispatchers. Her most memorable case came one night when she was called to the scene of a one-vehicle accident with no injuries. “And then, when I got there, there was a person dead of an apparent gunshot wound.” The dead man was lying beside one of two cars. That night was long.
A college graduate with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Radford University, Dean prefers her squad car to a desk. And nights suit her, even though she often misses a full eight hours of sleep — or even more than a few hours’ sleep — because of daytime obligations such as 9 a.m. court dates.
Dean is one of 18 women among 132 sworn officers in the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, according to Sgt. William Kemper, spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The department currently has six vacant positions.
That means 13% of sworn officers are women, about the same as the national average, a figure that has remained stubbornly static for decades, according to several studies, including a 2019 study by the National Institute of Justice.
Research into how to boost the number of women in policing and increase the retention and promotion of the best female officers is limited, according to the study. There is also insufficient research for understanding the unique challenges that women officers face and how best to mitigate or overcome these challenges.
According to the study, some preliminary evidence shows women have proportionally fewer use-of-force and citizen complaints, potentially saving departments from costly lawsuits.
The sheriff’s office would like to hire more women, but it does not have a specific initiative aimed at recruiting women and finding candidates is difficult, said Major Lowell Nevill, commander of support operations for the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office is hoping to develop partnerships with area high schools and community colleges to increase the number of female candidates.
The sheriff’s office has three women in leadership roles, and Dean is one of them. She started working for the sheriff’s office part-time in 2014 as a 911 emergency dispatcher. She was sworn in as a deputy in 2016 and worked at the Fauquier County Detention Center before starting patrol in 2019.
The deputy, who stands 5 foot 2, says she has encountered no disrespect from most of the people she encounters during her overnight shifts.
Dean cannot point to any one factor that led her to a law-enforcement career. She remembers a visit from a law-enforcement officer when she was in elementary school, so maybe that figured in, she said. When she started college, she was interested in forensic science, but she did not enjoy all the chemistry classes she had to take.
She is the first in her family to become an officer. “I think they were concerned, but they’ve always been really supportive,” Dean said. “My family is my biggest support system with this.”
It also helps to be married to a police officer. Dean is married to a Prince William County officer, so she can always talk about a difficult night with someone who understands. Unfortunately, Dean’s spouse is currently working day shifts, which limits the couple’s time together.
Dean is a supervisor on her shift, which means that when her fellow patrol officers have a question, they consult with her. While Fauquier sleeps, she and four to seven five officers take calls that range from the odd to the tragic.
Dean must be ready for anything during her 12-hour shifts. She often spends the time it takes between receiving a call for service until the time she arrives thinking through scenarios for what she might encounter.
During two ride-alongs with a reporter from the Fauquier Times, Dean, 30, was busy. Among other things, she conducted checks of premises such as parks that close at dark, worked with another deputy at the scene of a domestic dispute and took a call about a potentially suspicious person walking in a neighborhood with a ski mask and a two-by-four.
Then, there was the hit and run involving a cow that escaped its pasture. The driver, whose car apparently sustained damage including a broken headlight, fled the scene. The cow’s injuries were not immediately known, and Dean did not want to have to put down a severely wounded animal and drag it off the road.
As it turned out, before she arrived at the scene, the owner was able to get the cow up and put it back in the pasture with a plan to check it for injuries in the morning. Dean was relieved.
Dean foresees a long career in law enforcement, she says, “I think I will stay in law enforcement,” she said. “I enjoy it.”
