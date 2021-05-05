From tracking to takedowns, county’s K-9s are invaluable part of the team

Like school children released from classrooms for recess, the K-9s of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office -- after being let out of police cars before a twice-monthly training session recently -- spent five minutes getting their wiggles out. They ran around the training enclosure, dashing from one corner to another, stopping for a sniff before tearing off again.
It was a reminder that no matter the important and sometimes dangerous work they do, in addition to being K-9s, they are also canines.
As in other parts of police work, there seems to be a hierarchy of respect. Katie, the team’s bloodhound, is recognized as the premier tracker of the five dogs. “We take patrol dogs in for an apprehension. Katie is a tracker,” said her handler Chris Snyder. He refers to Katie as “a princess” with a nose unrivaled in the region.
Katie, who turns 5 years old this year, can track the unique scent of a single person over a long period of time, said Snyder. Other breeds have trouble maintaining a track for more than 30 minutes, he said.
It was Katie who last February followed the trail of accused killer Levi Norwood 8.6 miles through woods and roadways in Midland, to find the car he allegedly stole to make his escape to North Carolina.
K-9 Katie also tracked the men who crashed their car in Midland and took off into the woods after allegedly shooting at people in the Walmart parking lot in November of 2019. “She tracked all four of them 2 miles to where they were hiding in the woods,” said Snyder.
He said that the “testimony” of bloodhounds has been used to convict criminals who were picked out of a line-up by the dogs – based on the dog’s “track record.” Snyder also said that bloodhounds are also capable of tracking rape suspects after getting the scent of an attacker from a victim.
In Shenendoah County, said Snyder, police were searching for a lost child in the woods. “After 18 other dogs tried, Katie and I tracked for two and a half hours. We found the 2 ½ year old standing on the bank of a river.”
That situation was a particularly difficult track, said Snyder. “There were a lot of people looking for the child in that situation, so Katie had to navigate around all of those scents.”
Highlighting why his job is so important, Snyder also remembers a time when they were too late. “We tracked a child to a river, where they had fallen in and drowned.”
Katie – appropriate for a princess – has a special diet of no more than 3 cups of dog food a day, including some “filet mignon” wet food. For her hard work, she is offered food as a reward.
For the other Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office K-9s, “good dog” is all the reward they need. MDS Jimmy Arrington, who handles K-9 Bane, said that his partner works for praise and the joy of chasing a ball thrown by his favorite human.
Fauquier County’s K-9 live and work alongside their handlers. Arrington said with obvious affection, “They are part of our families.”
He said that they want their dogs to be sociable and good ambassadors in the community. The dogs were a favorite at a National Night Out event last October and visited the White Springs Senior Living facility Feb. 9. On Nov. 3, 2020; two K-9s and their handlers visited preschool children at Warrenton United Methodist Church.
K-9 Bane and K-9 Hank (handled by Sgt. Brian Colbert) are both Belgium Malinois shepherds. They and K-9 Duco (handled by Corporal Joseph House), a Dutch shepherd, are patrol dogs. They use their noses to sniff out narcotics and to track people over shorter distances. They also are used to immobilize suspects by biting and holding on. They aren’t trained to repeatedly bite to hurt the suspect, rather to stop the suspect and distract them until the deputy can take over.
A demonstration of their training featured a deputy wearing a multi-layered protective jacket. When the dog gets its grip on an arm of that jacket, they may be swung off the ground as the suspect thrashes, but they hang on until ordered to release.
Colbert demonstrated how a handler must wait until the dog “locks” on a target before releasing the dog, ensuring that the dog will single-mindedly focus on the one suspect. How does the handler know a dog has locked on to a suspect? “You just know. You feel it that they are locked and loaded. Nothing will turn them away from that person.”
Deputies said that dogs used to be called in to help with some traffic stops. If a dog smelled drugs, that would offer probable cause to search the vehicle. Since Virginia has ruled that the smell of marijuana is not enough reason to search a car, though, that procedure has changed. Fauquier County’s patrol dogs were trained to look for marijuana as well as other drugs, so they can’t be used in this way anymore.
K-9 Ladee, a sleek, black German short-haired pointer handled by Master Deputy Sheriff Will Harner, uses her talents to sniff out explosives. She has been trained on gunpowder and can sense the location of a firearm even if it hasn’t been fired recently. “They call them bomb dogs,” said Harner, “but they are good at more than bomb threats. They have the advantage in finding any firearm or explosive or can look for shell casings.” The deputy said that they can even smell the metal particular to firearms, so matter how well it’s cleaned.
Ladee was called to action on March 29 when a bomb threat was called in to the Food Lion in Bealeton. Harner said it was a scenario the pair has seen before. K9s from the Virginia State Police and Prince William assisted. “We use multiple dogs to cover as much ground as possible,” Harman said. Fortunately, no explosives were found.
At the training session, Ladee tracked down a recently fired starting pistol hidden 4 feet off the ground in a structure in the training area. When she found the firearm, she sat completely still, looking up at the gun, showing Harner where to look. She got a pat and the chance to play ball for her trouble.
Harner said that Ladee completes routine searches of the county’s courthouses and schools on a regular basis.
Snyder explained that a firearm has a sight system – two sights closer to the operator and one further down the barrel. “A dog has the same – two eyes and a nose.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
