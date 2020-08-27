The win came down to the wire.
Liz Halliday-Sharp knew she’d have to be precise, exacting and fast in Sunday’s cross-country phase to prevail in the headline CCI4* at the Great Meadow International. The former championship level race car driver had to best a field of 68 of the world’s most elite horse-and-rider pairs for the victory, but, as in her auto racing career, the clock was her biggest competitor.
Riding Ocala Horse Properties’ Deniro Z, the Kentucky-based professional shrugged off a tumble from an earlier mount in the same division – a miscommunication with Flash Cooley at a narrow brushbox at 9b on the 23-jump course, to notch one of just five double-clear rounds to notch a personal best score and a new Great Meadow record.
For the first international-level event held in North America since March, an unprecedented 250 horses came to The Plains, filling six upper level divisions with competitors eager to get back on the field after months away from competition. They played to a largely empty house – COVID-19 restrictions meant that just 1,000 pre-paid spectators – called event sponsors – were allowed on the grounds in addition to essential personnel.
Those in attendance widely commended the show, both inside the rails and out.
“It was an amazing weekend,” said Sheila DeHart, visiting from Powhatan and watching from one of the socially distanced sponsor tents dotting the Fleming Farm course with views of all three phases. “Everyone was extremely responsible – masks, distanced, no vendors’ row, no food sales. After all the hard work Great Meadow did to set it up, it was actually easy to play by the rules.”
Haliday-Sharp agreed. “The crew at Great Meadow did a super job,” she said. It was her first time at Great Meadow, but Halliday-Sharp was impressed. “(This event) is definitely one I am going to keep on my calendar in the future,” she said on Facebook.
Deniro Z was fourth after dressage – a personal best score of 24.1. He steadily progressed up the leaderboard, moving up with double-clear show jumping then the double-clear cross-country over event organizer David O’Connor’s testing track. “He’s such a wonderful horse,” she said of the 12-year-old Dutch warmblood. “He just tries so hard, and we have such an amazing partnership now.”
Deniro Z was top 10 in his first CCI5* at Luhmuhlen in 2018 and top 15 at Burghley in 2019.
He was one of Halliday-Sharp’s four mounts in the division: she placed 12th with Cooley Quicksilver and 27th with Fernhill By Night in addition to the fall from Flash Cooley.
Halliday-Sharp grew up in San Diego, studying biology at University of California at Santa Barbara before embarking on a career as a sports car and GT endurance racing driver. She was a commentator and pit reporter for auto racing, covering the Le Mans 24, Lotus and Alfa Romeo series.
Halliday-Sharp is based in Lexington, Kentucky and Ocala, Florida. She’s been on the U.S. Equestrian high performance training list, ridden on multiple Nation’s Cup teams and was reserve rider at the 2018 World Equestrian Games and 2019 Pan American Games. Haliday-Sharp said previously that she has her sights on the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
Complete results are at greatmeadowinternational.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.