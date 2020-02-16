Anyone who has driven along Rogues Road had traveled one of the oldest routes in Fauquier County. As part of the Old Carolina Road, it predates the founding of the country. A new exhibit at the Fauquier History Museum at the Old Jail, “From Horse to Horsepower: Transportation in Fauquier,” traces the development of such historic roadways and transportation in the county.
“We decided to take a look at Fauquier transportation because so few know that this area was a historic crossroads as far back as the early 1700s,” explained Executive Director Erin Clark. “These historic roads paved the way for our modern highways and bypasses, and were the source of how we all travel today.”
Population and business growth led to shifts in travel routes and the adoption of faster transportation in the 19th century, and many of the old routes deteriorated. Local groups have begun to advocate for the importance of the history that old roadways encompass. “Some historic gravel roads still exist in our county," Clark noted, "and we wanted to end the exhibit with a call to action so modern and future generations can aid in their preservation.”
The new exhibit contains maps, photographs, and objects from the museum’s collection and can be viewed during the museum’s regular open hours. 10 Ashby St., Warrenton. Phone 540-347-5525. Visit www.fauquierhistory.org
Other notes from the Fauquier Historical Society
- The March 13 Paranormal Investigation and Tour is sold out.
- The Fauquier Historical Society Gala Fundraiser will be held on March 21, from 6 to 11 p.m., at the Fauquier Springs Country Club. Tickets will be available mid-February. It’s a speakeasy! Step back in time 100 years and celebrate the Roaring’ 20s with live music, good food, and a costume contest. Tickets include full bar, buffet dinner, dessert, and silent auction. $90/person, $75 for FHS members.
