A summary of each bill sponsored by legislators representing Fauquier County in the Virginia General Assembly.
From FOIA to farm use: Some of the 800 bills that became state law this year
- By Coy Ferrell/Fauquier Times Staff Writer
This bill requires that schools report to law enforcement “certain enumerated acts that may constitute a misdemeanor offence.” The bill also requires schools to notify the parents or guardians of the alleged victims of such incidents. Under a law passed in 2020, schools were required only to report incidents that may constitute felonies. (Guzman, Scott, Webert, Vogel: Yea)
Beginning July 1, 2023, this bill requires commercial vehicles transporting loads that extend more than 4 inches beyond the side of the vehicle or more than 4 feet behind the vehicle to “to have the extremities of the load marked by one or more red or orange fluorescent warning flags, located as specified in the bill, at least 18 inches both in length and width.” (Guzman, Scott, Webert, Vogel: Yea)
This bill requires banks and other financial companies to provide records upon request to local social services departments during investigations of “alleged adult abuse, neglect or exploitation.” The bill also grants broad immunity to those financial institutions that share information in good faith. (Guzman, Webert: Yea; Scott, Vogel: Did not vote.)
This bill enables military veterans with service-related disabilities of 30% or more to obtain lifetime hunting and fishing licenses for free or at a reduced cost, depending on the extent of the individual’s disability. Previously, veterans with 100% disabilities could obtain a lifetime license for free; veterans with disabilities of 70% or more could obtain a license at one-half the normal price. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill prohibits governor’s schools from using race, ethnicity or other demographic information as a factor in admissions. (Vogel, Webert: Yea; Guzman: Nay; Scott: Did not vote)
Beginning July 1, 2023, this bill requires that owners of vehicles eligible for the “farm use” registration exemption obtain permanent “farm use” plates through the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill prohibits the state from operating “juvenile boot camps” as part of its prison system. (Guzman, Vogel, Webert: Yea; Scott: Nay)
This bill requires school divisions to recognize out-of-state teaching licenses for the spouses of reserve members of the federal military or the National Guard. Previously, license reciprocity had only been recognized for the spouses of active-duty service members. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill increases the amount of paid leave members of state military forces — the National Guard, Virginia Defense Force and National Defense Executive Reserve — from 15 days per year to 21 days. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill stipulates that public school students who miss class time while participating in 4-H activities will not be counted as “absent” from school. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill requires state facilities to offer remote visitation. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill requires that workers who deliver alcohol from restaurants and other vendors to an off-premises purchaser obtain a “third-party delivery license” through the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill allows collegiate athletes to be compensated for the use of their name or image in most cases and prohibits colleges from punishing an athlete for receiving the compensation. (Guzman, Vogel, Webert: Yea; Scott: Did not vote.)
This bill prohibits public schools from denying a student the opportunity to participate in extracurricular activities because their family cannot pay for a school meal or owes a school meal debt. (Guzman, Vogel: Yea; Scott, Webert: Nay)
This bill creates a state “Hope Card” program, by which people who have obtained a permanent protective order against another person will be issued a “durable, plastic, wallet-sized card” describing the terms of the order. (Guzman, Scott, Webert: Yea; Vogel: Did not vote.)
This bill requires that physical evidence recovery kits utilized after suspected sexual assaults be retained for at least 10 years — or for 10 years after the alleged victim turns 18 years old if the victim was a child. The bill also requires law enforcement agencies to provide the victim — or the victim’s legal guardian or next of kin — with the PERK’s identification number. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill repeals legislation enacted last year that expanded the Virginia Freedom of Information Act to require the disclosure of some police investigative records to journalists and other members of the public in closed cases. (Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea; Guzman: Nay)
This bill makes it a felony to steal or otherwise tamper with catalytic converters, common targets of theft because they contain precious metals that can be sold at high prices for scrap. The theft or tampering with a catalytic converter had previously been a misdemeanor. This bill also requires scrap metal dealers to maintain documentation “detail[ing] the scrap metal purchaser's diligent inquiry into whether the person selling had a legal right to do so.” (Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea; Guzman: Nay)
This bill prohibits law enforcement agencies from establishing “a formal or informal quota” directing officers to make a certain number of arrests or issue a certain number of summonses. This bill also prohibits those agencies from evaluating officers solely on the number of arrests made or summonses issued. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill requires public middle schools to include “personal safety training” as part of the physical education curriculum for seventh and eighth graders. (Guzman, Vogel, Webert: Yea; Scott: Did not vote.)
This bill requires dogs to wear a “a substantial collar with a tag attached that identifies the name of the owner or custodian of the dog and a current phone number” while being used for hunting. (Guzman, Scott, Webert: Yea; Vogel: Did not vote.)
This bill permits hunting on Sunday on public land. A colonial-era prohibition on Sunday hunting in almost all cases persisted until 2014, when the General Assembly passed a law allowing Sunday hunting on private land — but not public land. (Vogel, Webert: Yea; Guzman: Nay; Scott: Did not vote.)
This bill extends the statute of limitation for the prosecution of some misdemeanor sexual offenses in which the victim is a child 15 years or older and the suspect is an adult at least three years older than the child. This bill requires such offenses be prosecuted before the victim is 23 years old. The deadline to prosecute was previously the victim’s 19th birthday. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill makes a person who sends an unsolicited explicit image to another person liable in civil court for “actual damages” or $500, whichever is greater. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill allows auxiliary police officers to transport people who are subject to an emergency custody order or a temporary detention order. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill makes it mandatory for local law enforcement agencies to report some criminal charges against a juvenile to that child’s school. Such reporting had previously been at the discretion of the law enforcement agency. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill allows law enforcement agencies to use facial recognition software, although it stipulates that evidence obtained using the software cannot be used to establish probable cause for a search warrant or an arrest warrant. (Vogel: Yea; Guzman, Scott: Nay; Webert: Did not vote.)
This bill overturns the 1950s-era ban on possessing a switchblade. The law does not eliminate the ban on carrying a concealed switchblade. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
This bill prohibits modifications to vehicles that raise the height of the front bumper more than 4 inches above the rear bumper. (Guzman, Scott, Vogel, Webert: Yea)
