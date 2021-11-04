Friday's Fauquier at Liberty football game declared a forfeit victory for Eagles but game will be played

Liberty and Fauquier school officials reported Wednesday that due to a Fauquier scheduling problem, Fauquier must forfeit Friday’s traditional football game with Liberty.
The Virginia High School League informed Fauquier that it has “overscheduled.”
The game will still be played in Bealeton at 7 p.m. Regardless of the outcome, Liberty will be awarded the forfeit win. It will not count as a Bird Bowl.
“The Bird Bowl trophy will not be presented to this year’s winner. We will continue the tradition next year when Fauquier High School hosts,” said Liberty officials in a statement to parents.
Fauquier postponed its season-opener at Independence on Aug. 27 due to various issues, including COVID problems and a lack of practice time. That game was declared a forfeit loss for the Falcons, who went on to fill an open date by hosting Glen Allen on Oct. 15.
As a result, the Falcons are now 2-8 and considered to have played the maximum 10 games authorized by the VHSL, with Friday’s game representing 11 regular season games on their schedule.
