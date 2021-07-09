Friday marks 9 years since Winchester Star reporter killed in Upperville

Friday marks nine years since Winchester Star reporter Sarah Greenhalgh, 48, was found dead in her Upperville home on July 9, 2012. She had been shot to death before her residence was set on fire, according to the sheriff's office. The homicide remains unsolved.
A Friday press release from the Fauquier County Sheriff's Office asks members of the public to contact Det. Jonathan Waddell at 540-422-8718 or 540-422-8650 with any information related to the homicide. A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information that leads to a conviction.
Before working for the Star, Greenhalgh had previously worked for the Fauquier Times-Democrat and other Virginia news organizations as a reporter and photographer. Her photographs appeared in major outlets, including Time Magazine, Vanity Fair, The Washington Post, The New York Times and Fortune Magazine. She was also involved in the local equestrian scene.
Her mother, Sara Lee Greenhalgh, remembered her daughter "wasn’t acting like her usual vivacious self during the last three to five months of her life," the Fauquier Times reported in 2017, the five-year anniversary of her death.
“She wasn’t responding to letters. She was short on the telephone,” said Sara Lee Greenhalgh. “When I did see her, she looked completely troubled and worried.”
In addition to multiple detectives from the sheriff's office, the Virginia State Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation assisted with the initial investigation.
In 2013, the sheriff's office announced it had a suspect in the case, but it did not name the suspect and no arrests were made in connection with the homicide.
In 2019, then-interim Commonwealth's Attorney Scott Hook appointed a special prosecutor for the case; as a private attorney, Hook represented an individual investigated in connection with Greenhalgh's death.
Other unsolved homicides
Greenhalgh's homicide is one of several cold cases in Fauquier County, some dating back decades.
In May, a man was indicted for second-degree murder in connection with one of those cases: the 2008 death of Du Chil Park, a Zen Buddhist monk known by his ordained name, Mogu.
Won Yung Jung, 62, was arrested last year in connection with the homicide and is currently awaiting resolution of the case in circuit court.
Park was found dead in his Free State residence – the home also served as a Buddhist temple – apparently several days after his death in June 2008.
At a preliminary hearing in March, a Federal Bureau of Investigation agent testified Jung admitted to spending the night with Park in June 2008, getting drunk enough to black out, and finding Park’s dead body the next morning.
In August 1982, William Kagdis, of Baltimore, was found beaten and stabbed to death at the Johnson Motel near Opal.
Tammy Thorpe was shot to death in October 1988; her body was found near U.S. 17 near Warrenton.
In April 2003, Bryan Mace was shot and killed in his home in Midland; the home was subsequently set on fire. Mace appears to have interrupted a burglary of the home, according to the sheriff’s office.
The most recent unsolved murder is that of father and son Duong Nguyen, 61, and America Nguyen, 22, in Bealeton two years ago. The Nguyens were shot and killed in their home sometime between the evening of Nov. 7 and the morning of Nov. 8, 2018.
Members of the public with any information about unsolved homicides are asked to call the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigative Division at 540-422-8650.
