The Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health program is sponsoring the virtual 5k from June 18 through 21.
FRESH’s goal is to provide 500 buckets filled with produce and fun summer activities for Fauquier children in need, according to a news release. In partnership with Fauquier FISH, The Heartwood Center, Fauquier Family Shelter Services, and Community Touch, Inc., FRESH will fill and donate a bucket to a child in need for each person who registers and completes the race. Registration is free.
"Many families in Fauquier County are struggling to feed their children," according to a news release from Fauquier County Public Schools. "As COVID-19 restrictions lift, businesses reopen, and people head back to work, the impact of the closures will continue to affect families for weeks and months to come."
Registration is available here. Races can be scheduled anytime from June 18 to 21.
For encouragement, tips and updates follow FRESH’s Fill the Bucket Virtual 5K Facebook Event Page. Participants are encouraged to post pictures of their 5K preparation activities as well as race day results.
