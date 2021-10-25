You have permission to edit this article.
FRESH Moves hosts social media contest

  Updated
  • 0
Fresh sensory paths 2

It was a team effort to get sensory paths installed at all Fauquier County schools.

 Courtesy Photo

Fauquier Reaches for Excellence in School Health has facilitated the installation of “sensory paths” across all elementary and high schools in Fauquier County. Sensory Paths™ are colorful decals or painted stencils placed on the ground and/or wall that take children through a series of guided movements, such as hopping, skipping, or doing push-ups.

FRESH moves sensory path 1

A sensory path on a school hallway creates a guide to movement for children.

According to FRESH Supervisor Kristen McAuliffe, the paths can be utilized during class changes or anytime a class or child needs a movement break. First introduced in 2018 by a special education teacher, sensory paths were born out of the connection between movement and increased learning capacity.

To allow the community a peek into the many ways these paths are being used in schools, and to give schools a chance to earn additional movement equipment, “FRESH Moves” is hosting a social media contest. Each Tuesday, three to four county schools will be featured on the FRESH social media accounts with videos showing how they use their sensory path to get moving.

The first videos will go live on Oct. 26. FRESH Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram accounts will host new videos each Tuesday. Likes, emojis and shares on the FRESH accounts will be considered votes to determine a weekly winner. The winning schools will be announced the week of Nov. 29.

One from each group of schools will win $250 to buy movement equipment.

  • Group 1: Fauquier, Kettle Run and Liberty high schools
  •  Group 2: Brumfield, Greenville, Miller and Pierce elementary schools
  • Group 3: Bradley, Coleman and Thompson elementary schools
  • Group 4: Mary Walter, Pearson, Ritchie and Smith elementary schools

McAuliffe stated, “It has been inspiring to see everyone come together to make the installation of these sensory paths happen. From administrators, to teachers, to custodians, the teamwork involved across schools has been outstanding. We are so excited to give the public a glimpse into the impact these paths are having on kids in Fauquier. A few videos have already been submitted and they will absolutely bring a smile to your face!”

Fauquier FRESH is a program of Fauquier County Public Schools with a mission to maximize opportunities for students to engage in active learning, active living and nutritional education. FRESH has three pillars: FRESH Moves, FRESH Eats and FRESH Reads. More information on the FRESH Program may be found at www.fauquierfresh.org.

