Uninsured or underinsured residents of Fauquier County who need mental-health services may be eligible for free telehealth services under an expanded program starting this week at the Fauquier Free Clinic.
Patients can contact the clinic directly to determine their eligibility and make appointments. Call 540-347-0394. To qualify for help, patients must:
Live in Fauquier or Rappahannock counties
- Lack health insurance or rely on Medicaid, a public health-insurance program for people with low incomes
- Have an income that is at or below 200% of the poverty level; for a family of four, that’s $55,500
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services, the Virginia Telehealth Network and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics announced this week the launch of Virginia Telemental Health Initiative to tackle challenges related to access to mental-health care, according to a news release.
The new program helps to address:
- Provider shortages: Fauquier County, along with almost all of Virginia’s cities and counties, is designated as a professional shortage area for mental-health professionals.
- Affordability: In Northern Virginia alone, almost half of adults seeking therapy or counseling are unable to get it due to cost.
VTMHI began seeing patients through the Fauquier Free Clinic this week. Five more clinics will begin VTMHI services in January 2023.
The free services, offered by volunteer mental-health providers, are intended to help patients with depression, anxiety and other behavioral and mental health issues. All services are provided virtually through telehealth, a secure patient-provider arrangement that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This innovative program addresses a critical need across the commonwealth, particularly for Virginians whose income levels put vital mental health services out of reach,” said Nelson Smith, commissioner at the Virginia Department of Behavioral and Developmental Services, a key supporter of the initiative. “VTMHI reflects our underlying commitment toward ensuring the most vulnerable and overlooked populations in Virginia have access to the highest quality care, including in the critical realm of mental health services."
VTMHI has completed its first round of volunteer recruitment. The pre-licensed mental health providers will participate in the first phase of the pilot. Pre-licensed volunteers have completed their graduate-level coursework and are in the process of completing clinical licensure. They will be matched with participating free and charitable clinics to provide services to new and existing patients while earning supervised clinical contact hours and free training – a structure that aims to enhance workforce development across Virginia.
“This is going to significantly reduce wait times and serve more people overall, said Shannon Raybuck, mental-health care coordinator for the Fauquier Free Clinic.
A Mental Health America report ranked Virginia 39th nationwide on the availability of mental-health services for adults.
“The launch of this pilot program is the culmination of an aspirational vision and many months of conscientious work among an alliance of exceptionally committed partners,” said Dr. Karen S. Rheuban, chair of the board of the Virginia Telehealth Network, a statewide nonprofit organization that led the creation of VTMHI. “We are incredibly grateful to the alliance of organizations who worked tirelessly with us to make this important initiative a reality.”
In addition to DBHDS and VTN, other founding partners in the program include the University of Virginia Karen S. Rheuban Center for Telehealth (UVA Center for Telehealth), the Mid-Atlantic Telehealth Resource Center, and the Virginia Association of Free and Charitable Clinics. ViTel Net, a Virginia-grown telehealth platform, will provide the technology backbone for the telehealth service.
