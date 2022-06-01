To prevent unintentional injury and reduce suicide risk, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District is promoting safe firearm storage by offering free universal trigger locks to all households that have firearms, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health.
Once secured, the locks block trigger access to prevent anyone who doesn’t know the combination from operating the weapon. The locks are designed to work on rifles, handguns and shotguns.
Universal trigger locks are available in the health district’s clinics and offices from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday. They are free of charge; no questions asked. In addition, the health district is working with community partners -- like pediatricians -- to distribute trigger locks.
The three closest locations to secure free trigger locks are:
Fauquier County
330 Hospital Drive, Warrenton; 540-347-6400
Culpeper County
640 Laurel Street, Culpeper; 540-829-7350
Rappahannock County
338A Gay Street, Washington, Virginia; 540-675-3516
From 2011 to 2015, more than 60% of the suicides in the RRHD were carried out with firearms, the press release reported. Those suicides account for more than 80% of the firearm deaths in the district during that period.
The American Academy of Pediatrics supports trigger locks as a best practice and says that safe storage and preventing access to guns may reduce injury by as much as 70%. The National Rifle Association also supports storing guns so that they are not accessible to unauthorized persons, the release added.
