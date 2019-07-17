Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue, and Emergency Management and the Fire Marshal’s Office will be handing out information on its free smoke alarm installation program in the Marsh Run mobile home community July 22 to 24. The information will explain how to request home smoke alarm installations.
Other residents interested in free smoke alarm installation or more information can visit www.fauquierfirerescue.org or call 540-422-8800.
Questions can be directed to the Fauquier County Department of Fire, Rescue and Emergency Management, Fire Marshal's Office at 540-422-8823. Information about fire prevention can be found at http://fcfra.camp9.org/Fire.
