The Salvation Army received a large shipment of hand sanitizer, available to anyone who needs it.
The sanitizer is included in the Salvation Army's food pantry along with dry goods, fresh food, frozen food and paper products.
The pantry is open in Culpeper at 133 E. Culpeper St. on Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
They are open in Warrenton at 62 Waterloo St. on Monday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
