Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing will be available on Saturday, July 18, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Madison County High School.
The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 individuals in line will be tested. The event will go on regardless of weather, according to a press releas.
Individuals do not need to be experiencing symptoms of COVID-19 to be tested; only those who have previously tested positive for the disease are ineligible. No referral is needed, and results from the test are generally available in two to five days.
The event is the result of a partnership among the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District of the Virginia Department of Health and Madison, Orange and Rappahannock counties.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID‐19, to come out,” said RRHD Director Dr. Wade Kartchner in a July 8 press release.
The testing site is located at 68 Mountaineer Drive in Madison. Individuals wishing to be tested should enter from U.S. 29.
Questions about the event should be directed to the RRHD COVID-19 hotline: 540‐316‐6302 or AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov.
