On Saturday, June 20, there will be free drive-thru COVID-19 testing available from 9 a.m. to noon at the Warrenton Aquatic and Recreation Facility located at 800 Waterloo Road, Warrenton. The parking lot will open at 8 a.m. and the first 500 individuals will be tested.
This one-day testing site is open to everyone at no cost and will happen rain or shine. Those interested in getting tested do not have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral. Those who previously have tested positive are not eligible for a repeat test.
This free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, the Town of Warrenton and Fauquier County. “This project expands on the work of our community partnership to provide accessible testing for everyone in our community,” said Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer. Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site.
Residents are asked to enter the test site from Waterloo Road and should be prepared to complete paperwork in their car while waiting their turn. Anyone who is experiencing symptoms should wear a mask, especially if there are other passengers in the car. The PCR-only tests results will be provided within 2 to 5 days, on average. PCR tests look for the presence of an active virus. It is not a test to look for virus antibodies in someone who has already recovered from COVID-19.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, to come out on Saturday, June 20,” said Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District Director Dr. Wade Kartchner.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.