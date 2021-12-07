Free COVID-19 testing options available this week

Fauquier Public Library is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to distribute COVID-19 antigen at-home test kits at no cost. The free kits are now available for curbside pickup only.
Individuals can pick up an Abbott BinaxNow COVID-19 Antigen Card Home Test from the library, use it in the privacy of their home and receive digital test results in 15 minutes. The program is designed to increase access to COVID-19 testing, especially among rural, remote, under-resourced communities and other vulnerable populations.
“We are pleased to work with public libraries to provide another testing option for our community and to increase accessibility,” said Dr. Laurie Forlano, DO MPH, deputy director, office of epidemiology. “Testing continues to be important to stop the spread of COVID-19, particularly as we enter the holiday season when people gather.”
Users will need a mobile device or computer with a camera to create an account and to join a virtual testing session with an eMed assistant who will guide users through the testing process. A photo ID (driver’s license, passport, military ID, school ID, etc.) will be requested by the eMed assistant. Once the test has been completed, eMed will report the results to VDH.
“The public library is trusted by the Fauquier community, and we are pleased to support public health initiatives like this partnership with the Virginia Department of Health,” said library director Maria Del Rosso.
Additional information about how to request a test kit from Fauquier Public Library is available at fauquierlibrary.org.
Drive-thru testing in Brandy Station
On Thursday, Dec. 9, there will be free drive-through COVID-19 testing offered from 4 to 7 p.m. at Brandy Station Volunteer Fire Department, 19601 Church Road, Brandy Station, Virginia. The parking lot will open at 3 p.m. and the first 300 individuals will be tested.
This one-day testing opportunity is open to everyone at no cost and will happen rain or shine. Those attending do not have to be experiencing symptoms or have a referral to be tested.
This free testing site is offered through a partnership between the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District and Culpeper County.
Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will help staff the testing site. Visitors should be prepared to complete paperwork in their cars while they wait. The RRHD suggests that anyone who is experiencing symptoms should wear a mask in the car, especially if there are other passengers. PCR test results take 2 to 5 days, on average.
“We encourage anyone who wants to be tested, especially those with symptoms consistent with COVID-19, to come out Thursday, Dec. 9,” said RRHD Director Dr. Colin Greene.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 hotline at 540-308-6072 or email AskRRHD@vdh.virginia.gov or visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
