Stafford County and Fauquier County deputies cooperated in the arrest of a Fredericksburg man Saturday night after witnesses said that the driver of a pickup truck shot at their car in the area of 550 Celebrate Virginia Parkway. The suspect was charged with attempted aggravated malicious wounding, shooting from a vehicle to endanger persons and use of a firearm in commission of a felony.
A press release from the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said that the occupants of the car that had been shot at told a deputy they were turning onto Celebrate Virginia Parkway from Warrenton Road a little before midnight when a dark-colored Chevrolet pickup truck drove alongside them. They reported that the driver of the truck pointed a gun at their vehicle and fired a shot. The suspect vehicle then continued traveling northbound, the release said.
The victims explained they first made contact with the driver of the pickup truck at the Wawa on Warrenton Road. They said the pickup truck cut them off as they were exiting the parking lot and they had a verbal altercation. The pickup truck then followed them out of the parking lot, they told the deputy.
After speaking with the victims, Stafford deputies issued a “be on the lookout” notification to law enforcement in the area.
Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. James Hartman reported that FCSO patrol deputies located the suspect vehicle on U.S. 17 in Fauquier County and conducted a traffic stop near Ritchie Road. The deputies took two suspects into custody and recovered a firearm.
Stafford County K-9 units responded and assisted. The suspects, evidence and vehicle were turned over to SCSO, said Hartman.
The Stafford County release explained the driver was detained and later identified by a witness and a victim. Larry Johnson, 29, of Fredericksburg was taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.
