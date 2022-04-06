Although open since December 2021, Franny’s Farmacy NOVA CBD store celebrated a grand opening at its Vint Hill location April 2. The vibe was cool and casual; the shop has a spa-like feel. Owner Robin Mason said that’s appropriate considering the health benefits she believes CBD products can provide.
Neat rows of soothing balms and lotions are lined up alongside edible products like cookies or jars of hemp honey. The flawless mirror glazes on perfect hemp bon bons rivals those in an upscale confectionary.
Refrigerated hemp seltzers are popular, said Mason, as are gummies, tinctures and teas. Also available are “smokables” and beauty products.
The Vint Hill franchise is marketed as a “seed to shelf” enterprise, because “we know where all our products come from,” said Mason. The hemp that winds up in Mason’s store’s products is grown organically in North Carolina.
CBD is one of many cannabinoids in hemp. According to the Franny’s Farmacy website, Franny’s uses “a full-spectrum distillate in all of our products. … Rather than using “CBD isolate” (a single cannabinoid), Franny’s Farmacy products provide exposure to an array of cannabinoids, creating a more pleasurable experience known as the entourage effect, for our customers.”
Mason is a believer in the healing power of CBD. She said that her customers use a variety of hemp products to calm inflammation, to reduce pain, stress and anxiety and promote healthy sleep.
For herself, Mason said that she uses tinctures regularly to reduce anxiety and sharpen her focus. “It gives me clarity,” she said. “It stops the constant chatter in my head.”
She emphasized that her three staffers are knowledgeable on CBD and are trained to be able to educate customers on the best way to use the store’s products for maximum benefit.
The new CBD store is fitting in nicely in the Vint Hill space, according to Mason; it’s next door to Old Bust Head Brewing Company and a bon bon’s throw from Farm Station Café and the Covert Café. Mason’s husband Rich Black also runs a business next door, so the synergy is right, said Mason. She said she knows Old Bust Head owners Ike and Julie Broaddus and was thrilled to open her shop in the same area.
The original “Franny”
“Franny” herself – the owner of the Franny’s Farmacy brand — was present for the grand opening. Franny Tacy was the first woman to grow hemp in Virginia, the 11th in the nation, she said. She has an undergraduate degree in forestry, a master’s in education and years of experience in sales and marketing in the pharmaceutical industry. But her heart is in hemp, she said.
“Hemp is the only plant that can feed, clothe, shelter and provide medicine,” she said. She refers to her products as “high-end” CBD.
SB 591
Despite all the excitement of the grand opening, a Richmond-sized cloud hovers over Franny’s Farmacy and other CBD sellers in Virginia. Senate Bill 591, legislation that would restrict the amount of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) permissible in CBD products, has reached Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s desk. THC is the chemical in CBD that provides “the high” associated with cannabis. The bill would allow a maximum of 0.25 milligrams of THS per serving, or 1 mg per package.
Mason said that “this would be one of the harshest restrictions put on hemp products in the nation and restrict small businesses from being able to carry a variety of non-intoxicating CBD items that can benefit consumers in many ways . … The 0.25 mg limit will affect most full-spectrum products.”
She has been working with the East Coast Collective, a group of “dedicated cannabis enthusiasts” to lobby Youngkin to reject the legislation. A letter the collective has written to gather support reads, “With this legislation on the rise, almost every single cannabis business owner that produces or sells their own products will be shot down, and in most cases forced to close shop. If we do not all take a collective stand and voice our opinions now, we may never have the opportunity to grow our own brands or even continue growing and creating cannabis products in general.”
Youngkin has until April 11 to sign the legislation into law or let it pass it by.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.