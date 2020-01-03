We could all learn a lot from Frances Shipe. At her 101st birthday celebration Jan. 2 at The Bistro on the Hill, she claimed that the secret to her long life might be that “I enjoy every day, and I don’t worry about the next one… I don’t worry if I can’t handle something. What’s the good of worrying? I’ve always been like that.”
Celebrating a century and one year with Shipe were her two sons, Steve and Mac, her grandson Michael and great-grandson Mason. Granddaughters Charlene and Ashleigh could not be present, but the birthday girl was surrounded by her Senior Supper Club friends, who she dines with on Tuesdays and Thursdays at The Bistro. Shipe said her friend and cousin-by-marriage Sherrie Miller, “hauls me around” and the Senior Supper Club is a twice-a-week highlight.
Shipe lives in her own house, and confirmed, “I’m very happy that way.” She has her cat Kee Kat for company, and friends and family stop by frequently to check on her. And, she said conspiratorially, “I can’t see the dust anymore, so it doesn’t bother me.”
She reads, completes crossword puzzles and said, “I’m very happy sitting in my rocking chair.”
She was driving into her 90s, said her son Steve. Those last few years behind the wheel, he said, “She would only make right hand turns so she wouldn’t have to cross traffic. She had it all figured out.”
This fall, Shipe took a 12-week pottery class at the Warrenton Community Center through Fauquier County’s Department of Parks and Recreation. “I loved it,” she said. “We made beautiful pottery.” She has a statue of a cat and an owl plaque to show for her efforts. Up until recent years, Shipe was an accomplished quilter as well. And she played Bridge until about six years ago.
Shipe was born in Charlottesville in 1919 but moved to Warrenton when she was 4 or 5. She graduated in 1937 from Warrenton High School, she said. She attended school in Manassas for six months after graduation and went to work for a local firm as a legal secretary.
Jonathan Lynn, former Fauquier County Commonwealth’s Attorney and former Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court judge, was an attorney in that law office; he was present at Shipe’s celebration. He remembered joining the firm right out of law school. “Frances always had my back. She was there to tell me when I was about to make a dreadful mistake. And she wasn’t shy about telling me when I’d already made one. Frances is remarkable.”
Shipe has a lot of stories to tell. She shared one about being on patrol on Main Street in Warrenton during World War II. “I would walk from the Baptist Church to where the sidewalk ended. I’d look to make sure people had their lights out and would report them if they didn’t. I heard footsteps at the end of my beat. It scared me and I turned around and flashed my light.” The young man at the other end of the light was thoroughly startled.
Shipe laughed at the memory, “I met him years later and asked him if he recognized me. He said, ‘Madam, I will never forget that as long as I live. You scared me to death.’”
[happybirthday]Ms. Shipe is an amazing women. I met her sometime time ago and I enjoy seeing her when she comes down to the Bistro.
