This story, reported earlier, has been updated to include new information.
Two people were shot while sitting in a car in the Walmart parking lot in Warrenton about 5:15 p.m. Tuesday. The victims -- an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man -- were able to drive to the nearby Home Depot and called 911. They were taken to Fauquier Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and are in stable condition, according to Sgt. James Hartman of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office.
Police apprehended two suspects Tuesday night and searched for two others late into the night, using K-9s, a helicopter and a drone team. As of 12:12 Wednesday morning, all four suspects had been taken into custody, Hartman said.
Hartman reported that a man and a woman became engaged in a confrontation with a man in the parking lot in front of Walmart at 700 James Madison Highway. Hartman said the man fired one shot with a handgun into the car where they were sitting, hitting both.
The shooter got into a white car and left the scene, according to the victims.
Hartman said that as the investigation of that crime unfolded, the sheriff’s office was notified of a vehicle crash at the intersection of Ritchie Road and Elk Run Road in the Midland area of Fauquier County. One of the vehicles involved in this crash matched the description of the vehicle used by the shooter at Walmart.
It is believed the suspected shooter at Walmart and three other individuals were the occupants of the white Acura involved in the accident, said Hartman. They fled the crash scene on foot.
Police asked residents to shelter in place during the manhunt.
Further information regarding the four shooting suspects will be forthcoming.
