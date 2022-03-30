Charles Boyd, a four-star Air Force general and a former fighter pilot who was shot down during the Vietnam War and held captive for seven years in North Vietnam, died on March 23 at a hospital in Haymarket. He was 83.
The cause of death is listed as complications from lung cancer in The Washington Post.
Boyd served 36 years in the Air Force. He is the only Vietnam War POW ever to attain the rank of four-star general. He retired in 1995 after serving as deputy commander of the Air Force U.S. European Command and as vice commander of Strategic Air Command’s 8th Air Force in Louisiana.
Following his retirement, Boyd remained active in the world of foreign affairs. He was the executive director of the Hart-Rudman Commission, a congressional panel tasked with reviewing state and national security. In January 2001, seven months before the 9/11 attacks, the commission issued a report in January 2001 warning of the heightened risk of terrorism in the U.S.
Boyd was born in Rockwell City, Iowa in 1938. He grew up working on his parents' farm, graduated high school in 1956 and attended Baylor University in Waco, Texas from 1956 to 1958. He began Air Force pilot training in 1959 and entered the Air Force in 1961. Boyd was stationed in the United States and the Philippines before being transferred to the Royal Thai Airforce Base in Bangkok, Thailand in 1965, where he began flying missions into North Vietnam and Laos.
On April 22, 1966, on what would be his 88th and final mission, Boyd volunteered to participate in a flight to destroy surface to air missile sites north of Hanoi. During the attack, Boyd narrowly evaded two missiles before his plane, an F-105D Thunderchief, was struck by anti-aircraft fire, according to his citation for the Air Force Cross, the branch’s highest decoration after the Medal of Honor.
After ejecting himself from the plane, Boyd landed in a rice paddy outside Hanoi where he was captured, according to an interview with the Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training Foreign Affairs Oral History Project.
While imprisoned in Hanoi, Boyd was often held in solitary confinement and was tortured, according to his interview. He lived in a cell adjacent to former U.S. senator and POW John McCain for 18 months. Boyd was one of 52 American POWs forced to participate in what is known as the “Hanoi March,” in which the North Vietnamese army paraded prisoners through the streets of Hanoi in front of thousands of civilians.
On Feb. 12, 1973, Boyd was released from captivity.
When he arrived home, Boyd completed his bachelor’s degree in 1975, and he attained a master’s in 1976. He quickly rose through the ranks of the Air Force, working both in Europe and at the Pentagon. He attained the rank of four-star general in 1992.
Boyd, a lifelong Republican, chose to stay out of presidential politics until 2020. That year he announced, with nearly 500 other national security officials, that he would vote for now-President Joe Biden. Boyd said at the time that former president Donald Trump’s “assault on the rule of law” was “so egregious” that he felt compelled to speak out.
“I’ve been a Republican, but quietly. I fervently believe that military officers should not get involved in presidential politics, even when retired. But this year is different,” Boyd said in a video statement.
Boyd’s first wife, Millicent Sample, died in 1994. Boyd was remarried in 2005 to Jessica Tuchman Mathews, a former member of The Washington Post editorial board, president of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and member of the board of directors of the Piedmont Journalism Foundation, residing on a farm outside Marshall.
Mathews told the Fauquier Times on Monday that Boyd loved Fauquier County and had a close circle of friends associated with Warrenton-Fauquier Airport, where he kept his planes.
“He loved this area – thought it was the most beautiful part of the country – anywhere – and felt so lucky to be living here. Until a few years ago, he rode his motorcycle on the twistiest country roads he could find, and he never tired of flying over it,” Mathews said.
“His death leaves a gigantic hole for me personally, of course, but for so many others he has touched in the military and national security communities,” she added.
Warrenton-Fauquier Airport will fly its flags at half-mast until Sunday, April 3 in honor of Boyd’s life.
Boyd is survived by his wife, son, daughter, sister and four grandchildren, according to The Washington Post.
