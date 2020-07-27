UPDATE: Emily Race, Alexander Golden, Antonio Ogburn and Jaden Staples have all been charged…
Four indictments of first-degree murder related to the Jan. 8 fatal shooting of Fabian Sosa and the wounding of two other men in a Warrenton apartment complex were handed down Monday by a grand jury in Fauquier Circuit Court.
Antonio Ogburn, of Detroit, Michigan; Jaden Staples, of Woodstock; Alexander Golden, of Southfield, Michigan, and Emily Race, of Warrenton were indicted on one count each of first-degree murder.
A litany of additional indictments accompanied the murder charges.
Ogburn was additionally indicted on two counts of robbery of a residence with a firearm, two counts of conspiracy to commit robbery, four counts of aggravated malicious wounding and two counts of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Staples was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of robbery of a residence with a firearm and one count of using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Golden was indicted one count of conspiracy to commit robbery, two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of robbery of a residence with a firearm and one count of attempted robbery with a firearm.
Race was indicted on one count of conspiracy to commit robbery
Separate from the indictments Monday, two other individuals are charged in connection with the case.
Terrell Tucker, of Woodstock, is charged as an accessory after a homicide; he is scheduled to appear in district court Sept. 9 for a preliminary hearing.
Makoya Denham, of Oak Park, Michigan, has also been charged as an accessory after a homicide and will also appear in district court Sept. 9 for a preliminary hearing.
