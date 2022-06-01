Former youth soccer player sues travel coach and soccer club, claiming sexual abuse

A man who says he was sexually abused as a juvenile by the coach of his Fauquier County-based travel soccer team has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the coach and the organization, alleging that the soccer club’s leaders were negligent for failing to remove the coach or report his behavior despite receiving multiple complaints about suspected misconduct.
The civil suit, filed by 31-year-old William “Jake” Fisher in 2013, contends that former coach Mark Gallick drugged and sexually assaulted him repeatedly between 2005 and 2009, when Fisher was a promising young player on Gallick’s travel team, the Fusion, which was part of the Fauquier County Soccer Club. (Last year, FCSC merged with Warrenton Youth Sports Club to become Northern Piedmont Sports Club.)
A jury is set to rule on the merits of the case after a four-day trial scheduled to begin Aug. 15.
Fisher did not reveal the alleged abuse until 2012, keeping it secret from his parents and from anyone with the soccer club. He said he repressed the memory of his sexual abuse for years, and that the trauma drove him to use drugs as a coping mechanism, leading to a serious addiction that sent his life spiraling out of control. After high school, Fisher went on to lose a soccer scholarship due to injury, dropped out of college and, after a few brief stints in rehab, turned to crime to feed his drug habit. In 2013, Fisher was convicted of stealing opiates from a Harrisonburg, Virginia pharmacy. He’s currently serving a 17-year sentence in a state penitentiary for that crime.
Recalling the abuse, Fisher told a psychiatrist, who performed a psychiatric evaluation in 2013 prior to his robbery sentencing: “I think that’s what started essentially my unraveling.”
Gallick was serving as an agent with the U.S. Secret Service at the time of the alleged abuse and presented himself as a good role model to parents of players, according to the lawsuit. The suit alleges that Gallick “ingratiated” himself with several boys on his team and “groomed” them by “isolating them in situations without any other adult supervision.” Fisher maintains that Gallick supplied boys with alcohol, exposed them to pornography and “secretly plied” several boys — including Fisher —with a “date rape” drug.
The lawsuit alleges that some parents grew concerned enough about Gallick’s behavior – including allegedly inviting players to “sleepovers” and making “inappropriate comments” – that they complained to FCSC officials. The club subsequently conducted an internal investigation into Gallick, according to the suit, which also claims that no players were questioned about their coach’s conduct. Investigators repeatedly informed inquiring board members and concerned parents that Gallick “posed no risk to player health or safety,” according to the suit.
Gallick — who is representing himself in the civil case — admitted that he received “counseling” from a club official, who told him not to spend time alone with any player, according to one of Gallick’s court filings. FCSC directors debated in several emails how to discipline Gallick, according to copies of the emails filed as exhibits, but the club ultimately allowed him to continue coaching.
The club has since acknowledged in court filings that it debated “unspecified potential misconduct” by Gallick, and that, following the internal investigation, “the FCSC took corrective action against Gallick by writing him a letter limiting his contact with players.” Fisher’s lawsuit maintains the board never sent Gallick that letter. The club has rejected Fisher’s accusation that it was negligent in its response.
Throughout the suit, FCSC has maintained a “charitable immunity” defense, contending in one court brief that, as a nonprofit organization, Fisher was a “beneficiary” of their charitable purpose, “i.e., the teaching and promoting an interest in the game of soccer.”
Attorneys for FCSC did not respond to requests for comment from the Fauquier Times.
In court filings, Gallick, now a data analyst in Colorado who has since legally changed his name to Adrian Gilbert, denies Fisher’s allegations.
Virginia State Police investigated Gallick for felony rape in 2012 after Fisher first disclosed his alleged abuse, but a grand jury declined to indict Gallick, ending the case.
That same year, a Los Angeles Times investigation made public a previously confidential Boy Scouts of America report, revealing that Gallick had been expelled from the organization in the 1980s after he allegedly sexually molested an underage Scout.
Fisher’s attorney, Chap Petersen, told the Fauquier Times, “We’re set to prove the allegations in the complaint – we can prove them.”
‘I was his favorite player’
As Fisher recounted in court documents, Gallick’s alleged abuse began with an invitation for an overnight trip to Bull Run Regional Park. It was June 2005, the summer before Fisher’s freshman year of high school. Fisher agreed to accompany his longtime coach to the park’s campground to set up a training camp for the Fusion. The two drove out alone, a day before the rest of the team and adult chaperones were scheduled to arrive.
Fisher, by then the team’s captain, had known Gallick since first joining FCSC in 2003 and had come to see the then-41-year-old coach as a “father figure,” he said in court filings. “My parents trusted him; after all, he was my soccer coach and a secret service agent.”
Around that time, Fisher’s parents separated. Gallick began inviting Fisher to his home in Warrenton to review soccer techniques and to help him with math homework. “Lots of guy stuff,” Fisher said. Gallick “really took me under his wing, and he always offered me a beer” at his house, “which at the time I just thought was cool because I trusted him.”
The time they spent together, Fisher said, made him feel “special.” Gallick told Fisher “That I was his favorite player,” he said in court records.
But that summer night, alone with Fisher at the Bull Run campsite, Gallick plied Fisher with a “significant amount of alcohol,” the lawsuit says, then accompanied the 14-year-old to a small cabin, where he “insisted that Jake Fisher share his bed in the back room.” The inebriated Fisher, “seeing double” and barely able to stand, did not protest. As Fisher lay on the bed, Gallick “unzipped my sleeping bag, grabbed my hand and put it on his genitals,” Fisher recounted in the court documents. “He forced my hand to stay there and masturbate him,” Fisher continued. “That was the last thing I remember, and I passed out.”
The next morning “we said nothing about it,” according to Fisher. It was, he thought then, “unfathomable” that Gallick would molest him. “Maybe I had imagined it,” he remembered thinking, “but I knew I didn’t.” Yet Fisher chose to keep quiet about the alleged abuse; he said that he was afraid of losing the teammates and the role model he cherished.
In court filings, Gallick admits that he and Fisher camped alone together that night but insists that “there was no physical contact between me and the plaintiff.”
By the time he entered high school, Fisher was going over to Gallick’s house a few times a week, according to his filings. And when their math tutoring or one-on-one soccer sessions began to run late into the evenings, Gallick sometimes offered for Fisher to spend the night, rather than drive him home late. One such night, roughly two months after the Bull Run incident, Fisher recalled, Gallick gave him a bottle of red Kool-Aid that he said was mixed with dissolved codeine. The drink had, in fact, been spiked with gamma-hydroxybutyric acid —commonly known as a “date rape drug” — Fisher’s lawsuit claims, causing Fisher to pass out for several hours. When he woke up later that night, Fisher had no memory of the intervening hours, he said, but “when I went to use the bathroom there, I had a lot of pain, and there was blood in my stool.”
Gallick’s alleged abuse continued sporadically, Fisher said in court filings. “Nine out of 10 times we were together, he was a perfect mentor,” Fisher said. “Then, every one out of 10 times,” Gallick abused him.
“Late at night, after I had been drinking [and] had some of the GHB (which Mark referred to as ‘liquid codeine’), he would start rubbing my back, then legs, inner thighs, buttocks, etc., referring to the anatomy and tying it back to soccer. He would always tie everything we did back to soccer,” Fisher recounted to psychiatrist Beverly Reader during the 2013 evaluation.
Gallick eventually told Fisher that the “codeine” he often gave him was actually GHB, the lawsuit alleges, but that Gallick had assured Fisher the substance was a “performance drug.” Fisher claims that Gallick explained to him “how GHB was something that bodybuilders used, and athletes used, and that it was good for cleaning out the acid buildup in your muscles.”
On one occasion, in late 2005, Fisher was watching soccer with Gallick, when, according to the lawsuit, the coach again gave him a mixture of Kool-Aid and GHB. After losing consciousness, Fisher said that he woke up in a “haze.” “And I wake up on the ground in his living room in front of the T.V.,” he continued, “and my pants, soccer shorts, were around my ankles, and he’s raping me.” Fisher says he “drifted in and out of consciousness” while Gallick raped him. When he came to hours later, “that’s when I knew … something that shouldn’t be happening was going on.”
By Fisher’s sophomore year, Gallick was periodically joining Fisher in the shower, according to the suit. “I was 15, and I began to put the pieces together,” Fisher later told psychiatrist Reader. “Mark was gay, the GHB was a date rape drug, but I was still confused. Why would he do something to hurt me? What was going on? Was I gay? None of it made any sense.”
Still, Fisher said nothing of the alleged abuse to his friends or family, saying later that he was too “ashamed” to tell even his parents. Fisher now contends that Gallick had also manipulated him with years of grooming. “I adopted Mark as a father figure because he literally replaced everything that my dad, you know, was teaching me,” Fisher said in the suit. Gallick “made [the molestation] seem like it was something that was normal.”
Despite his silence, Fisher’s family members noticed that something was wrong. The formerly easy-going teenager had fallen into a depression “for reasons none could understand, not even his family or closest friends,” a family member later wrote to the court. Fisher’s mother, who trusted Gallick to be alone with Fisher, could not understand why her son had become so sullen and distant. “I thought he was broken,” she said. But Beth Fisher never connected her son’s depression to Gallick. To Jake, it seemed to her, “Mark was on a pedestal.”
Years later, as he sat in pretrial detention for the Harrisonburg robbery in early 2012, Fisher told his mother about his abuse for the first time during a jail phone call, according to his sentencing testimony. Beth Fisher filed a report with the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office, but the ensuing months-long investigation, which grew to include Virginia State Police and the Department of Homeland Security, ended with no criminal charges against Gallick.
Reached by phone on May 27, Gallick declined to comment on the lawsuit and Fisher’s allegations. In previous court filings, he concurred that Fisher spent time at his house but denied ever molesting him. Gallick has emphasized the fact that the criminal investigation into his conduct returned no charges.
‘Only Scouts know’
Unknown to Fisher, Fauquier County Soccer Club’s leaders, and apparently, even Gallick’s federal Secret Service employers, Gallick had been accused of molesting a teenager years before.
In the summer of 1989, a then 25-year-old Gallick was a staff member at Camp Durant, a Boy Scout camp not far from his home in the suburbs of Raleigh, N.C. Gallick had recently completed a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and appeared to be an “exemplary staff member and a good friend,” the camp’s director at the time recalled in a written report.
But at 2:30 a.m. one July night, another staffer was awakened by a 17-year-old Scout, who said that Gallick had been in his tent earlier that night and had “grabbed his genitals,” the staffer wrote the day after the incident. Despite the teen Scout’s pleas that the alleged incident be kept a secret – “because he did not want Mark to get into trouble or [to] get mad at him” – the staffer reported the incident to the camp director, Bob Bowser. Bowser’s report to Scout officials was attached to Fisher’s lawsuit and is also available publicly through the Los Angeles Times’ “Perversion Files,” a database tracking sexual abuse allegations in the Boy Scouts of America from 1947 to 2005.
When Bowser questioned the Scout in private, the 17-year-old (whose name has been redacted) said that Gallick entered his tent and sat down on his cot, according to Bowser’s handwritten report of the incident. “He said that he had hugged Mark, and that Mark then grabbed his privates through his shorts.” In confusion, the teenager said he “showed affection by grabbing Mark back,” according to the report, “but Mark would not quit, so he got up and left. Mark called out for him, but he kept walking.”
The Scout was crying as he recounted the incident, Bowser remarked, and seemed “very frightened.”
Called into the director’s office, Gallick denied the accusation. “Mark said that he had been in [the scout’s] tent asleep,” Bowser wrote in the report, and “if anything had happened, he would have had to do it in his sleep.” When camp officials said that they would report the incident to law enforcement, Gallick protested that “he was innocent” and that “his career would be over if he was charged,” Bowser remembered. Gallick added that “he would kill himself if this made it into the papers because what people thought of him meant everything to him.”
Two deputies with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office arrived just after daybreak to question the teenage Scout. The officers told the Scout that “because he was over 16, it was his right to decide whether or not to press charges,” according to Bowser. The Scout declined to file charges against Gallick.
Before leaving, the deputies told Bowser that “there was nothing more they could do,” Bowser later wrote, “but that they were convinced something had happened and would be willing to attest to that if I needed them to do so.”
Bowser ultimately suspended Gallick and ordered him out of the camp. His “subjective impression,” he wrote, “was that Mark was guilty of something.” Nevertheless, he instructed any staff member with knowledge of the incident not to discuss it, fearing that doing so could invite a “defamation of character suit” from Gallick.
Once submitted to Boy Scout executives, Bowser’s report was entered into the organization’s “permanent confidential file” and marked: “Internal (only Scouts know).”
The accusatory report buried, Gallick was subsequently able to pass background checks to join the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, The U.S. Secret Service, and eventually, the Fauquier County Soccer Club as a coach.
In a response filing to Fisher’s lawsuit, Gallick admits that he once had a “gay relationship” with a 17-year-old in North Carolina. But the relationship was “consensual,” Gallick wrote, since “the legal age for being an adult in North Carolina is 16.” It is unclear whether the “gay relationship” Gallick references is related to the 17-year-old Scout.
‘Disturbing hearsay’
But even with Gallick’s clean public record, the lawsuit alleges, as early as February 2006 Fauquier County Soccer Club’s board of directors had received concerning reports of Gallick’s “inappropriate conduct” with young players.
A few directors, the lawsuit contends, began calling “select parents to ascertain the nature of Gallick’s relationship with boys on his teams.” Email exchanges between club directors – some of which have been attached to the lawsuit – suggest that club administrators were initially unsure how to respond.
On Feb. 13, 2006, director Ed Rodemsky wrote to Nan Grambo, FCSC’s then-president: “Concerning the report we received last night, I have talked directly to one of the parents involved, and things are actually worse than I originally thought. I feel that we have cause to move as a club. I believe that, at a minimum, we should restrict this coach if not outright suspend him. The justification would be that he violated the FCSC Coach’s Code of Conduct through inappropriate behavior.”
In an email dated the following day, Rodemsky wrote that, “Unless we know or suspect an actual incident then we are not required to report anything to Child Protective Services. However, we still have to address the complaint in light of the FCSC Code of Conduct.”
Later that week, Grambo wrote that “we have had disturbing hearsay brought to our attention” and that a “report did confirm players being invited to [Gallick’s] home.” That same day, the lawsuit says, Grambo sent an email to the Virginia Youth Soccer Association, seeking guidance as to how to deal with Gallick. In addition to “Code of Conduct issues,” she wrote, “[m]ore alarming issues have been reported second-hand,” and the club was “struggling to ensure we protect the children without exposing [Gallick’s] reputation.” Grambo added in the email that FCSC had notified another coach “that he should not allow [Gallick] to be with players unsupervised until this matter is settled.”
As the club continued to debate how to deal with Gallick’s alleged misconduct, Jim Hamilton, another FCSC director, wrote in an email: “I don’t know the nature of these accusations – if they are truly dangerous and we have not forwarded them to the proper legal authorities, something is really wrong.”
In the end, according to Fisher’s complaint, club officials advised Gallick not to spend time alone with any player but took no further action.
In his own filing, Gallick claims that he was “counseled” by Scott Gould, a club director, who reminded him “not to spend time alone with any player.” When contacted by the Fauquier Times, Gould said he did not recall the allegations against Gallick, denied that he participated in any investigation and disputed Gallick’s claim of counseling, saying “that never happened.”
Gallick continued as a coach with the club until moving to Colorado in 2009, and the facts of the internal investigation were kept secret, Fisher’s suit alleges.
“Even if the board’s handling of these tasks was inadequate,” FCSC’s attorneys wrote in a January 2021 filing, “the mere fact that an investigation of [Gallick] took place and some corrective action was taken shows that the FCSC exercised some degree of care that defeats Plaintiff’s claim of gross negligence.”
The club claims in filings that it had no reason to believe that Gallick was sexually abusing Fisher. “Despite plaintiff’s carefully crafted mosaic of disparate communications, which vaguely insinuate some unknown but nefarious-sounding conduct, plaintiff has not described the conduct [that was debated among directors] with any specificity.”
FCSC has also argued that Virginia law at the time did not require club directors to report alleged abuse, since the General Assembly did not impose a mandatory reporting obligation on “employees of youth sports organizations” until 2012. “Since, based on the allegations in [Fisher’s lawsuit], the alleged abuse discontinued in 2009 when Gallick moved to Colorado,” FCSC’s leaders were “not under a statutory duty to report suspected child abuse prior to the cessation of the alleged abuse,” another filing states.
‘Running away’
As Fisher entered his senior year at Fauquier High School, the instances of Gallick’s alleged molestation had become less frequent, Fisher said in his lawsuit. Yet Fisher continued his relationship with his alleged abuser, in part, he said, because he was hoping to play soccer in college and “needed [Gallick’s] recommendation.” Fisher contemplated whether tolerating Gallick was the price for participating in “the best soccer program,” he told a psychiatrist later.
By then, Fisher was using alcohol, opiates and other drugs heavily, according to his 2013 psychiatric evaluation, and his attempts “to repress his feelings about the sexual abuse … only escalated his drug use.” Fisher was recruited to play at Bridgewater College, but, after an ankle injury, dropped out after his first semester.
Gallick, who was by then living in the suburbs of Denver, Colorado, offered for Fisher to come and live in his basement. In spite of everything, Fisher agreed. “I was so tired of using drugs,” he said to the psychiatrist, “I wasn’t thinking.”
Fisher was initially hopeful that the alleged abuse, which he says had subsided, would be over. But on a night not long into his stay, Fisher recounted, he woke up to find Gallick on top of him with his penis erect. “I threw him off me and ran into another room, locked the door,” Fisher later said. Fisher, now determined to cut off contact with Gallick, returned to Warrenton and “started using drugs again, a lot,” he told psychiatrist Reader.
After a few unsuccessful bouts of rehab and unable to keep a job, Fisher turned to crime to fund a burgeoning heroin addiction, he recounted, burglarizing a Gainesville home goods store with a friend in early 2012. When he learned soon after that a warrant was out for his arrest, Fisher said that he “panicked and decided to flee” Virginia. “I wasn’t afraid of being incarcerated. I was afraid of being raped again,” Fisher said in his sentencing testimony, referencing a common association between prison and sexual assault. “That’s what I was running away from.”
But Fisher didn’t run for long. He stopped in Harrisonburg, and, high and not sleeping for days and short on funds, agreed to an acquaintance’s proposal that “they rob a pharmacy for drugs,” according to the psychiatric evaluation. Fisher was arrested shortly after the robbery and confessed to the crime, according to the Harrisonburg detective who interrogated him. Following a guilty plea in January 2013, Fisher was sentenced to 17 years in prison. He is scheduled to remain in prison until 2029.
Although never charged criminally, Gallick resigned from the U.S. Secret Service in the wake of the investigation into his alleged sexual misconduct. In 2019, he petitioned to legally change his name to Adrian Mark Gilbert. During a deposition related to the lawsuit, according to a recent filing from Fisher’s attorneys, Gallick “freely admitted that the purpose of this name change was to avoid any recognition as Mark Gallick and avoid responsibility for his prior abusive conduct.”
