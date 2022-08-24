In an out-of-court settlement ending nine years of litigation, a former Fauquier County Soccer Club coach has been ordered to pay $5 million to a former youth player; the coach allegedly raped and drugged the boy repeatedly from 2005 to 2009, beginning when he was 14 years old.

The soccer club, which has since merged with another organization to become the Northern Piedmont Sports Club, avoided any financial liability over claims that its leaders failed to protect the juvenile from the coach’s predatory behavior. A jury trial scheduled for last week was called off because of the out-of-court settlement.

