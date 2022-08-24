In an out-of-court settlement ending nine years of litigation, a former Fauquier County Soccer Club coach has been ordered to pay $5 million to a former youth player; the coach allegedly raped and drugged the boy repeatedly from 2005 to 2009, beginning when he was 14 years old.
The soccer club, which has since merged with another organization to become the Northern Piedmont Sports Club, avoided any financial liability over claims that its leaders failed to protect the juvenile from the coach’s predatory behavior. A jury trial scheduled for last week was called off because of the out-of-court settlement.
The financial damages are half of what William “Jake” Fisher, now 31 years old, asked for in the lawsuit, which he filed in 2013. Fisher claimed that Mark Gallick, 58, who in the 2000s coached the Fusion travel team, “ingratiated” himself with several boys on his team and “groomed” them by “isolating them in situations without any other adult supervision.” Fisher maintained that Gallick supplied boys with alcohol, exposed them to pornography and “secretly plied” several boys — including Fisher — with the “date rape” drug gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB), also known as “Liquid E,” “Liquid X” and “G.”
Fisher also claimed that the soccer club failed to investigate the allegations against Gallick sufficiently. For instance, the suit claimed that club officials interviewed only parents — not the juvenile players themselves — about Gallick’s behavior.
The settlement agreement, filed with Fauquier County Circuit Court on Aug. 16, absolves the club of any liability. Gallick is “solely responsible” for paying the financial damages to Fisher to settle “claims of assault and battery and gross negligence,” the agreement stipulated, and he may not declare bankruptcy to avoid paying the settlement or have anyone else pay the claim for him.
Gallick, who later changed his name to Adrian Mark Gilbert, was a U.S. Secret Service Agent at the time of the alleged sexual assaults. After Fisher first came forward with the allegations in 2012, the Virginia State Police investigated Gallick for rape, but a grand jury decided not to indict him. Gallick has repeatedly denied the allegations over the past decade.
Though he has denied having any sexual contact with Fisher or supplying him with drugs, police records indicate that Gallick admitted during the 2012 criminal investigation that he had slept in the same bed as Fisher; he and Fisher had seen each other naked; and he had purchased an illegal substance that can be used to manufacture GHB.
Fisher did not come forward with the allegations until 2012, keeping it secret from his parents and from anyone with the soccer club. He said he repressed the memory of his sexual abuse for years, and the trauma drove him to use drugs as a coping mechanism. It led to a serious addiction that sent his life spiraling out of control, according to court documents.
After high school, Fisher went on to lose a place on the college soccer team due to injury, dropped out of school and — after a few brief stints in rehab — turned to crime to feed his drug habit. In 2013, Fisher was convicted of stealing opiates from a Harrisonburg, Virginia pharmacy. He’s currently serving a 17-year sentence in a state penitentiary for that crime.
Fisher told a psychiatrist prior to his sentencing hearing in Harrisonburg that Gallick’s alleged sexual abuse triggered Fisher’s downward spiral into drug use. “I think that’s what started essentially my unraveling,” he told the psychiatrist, referring to what he said was years of sexual abuse.
In a 2012 email to investigators, Gallick wrote that Fisher “fabricated” the claims of sexual assault because Gallick declined to write Fisher a letter of recommendation as part of Fisher’s criminal sentencing process in Harrisonburg. The accusations of sexual assault, Gallick wrote, were Fisher’s way of “seeking revenge” for Gallick’s refusal to write a letter of recommendation.
Gallick’s attorney, Robert Bohn, did not address the question when asked by the Fauquier Times via email whether Gallick continues to maintain that Fisher “fabricated” the rape and drug claims. “We believe settling this case was in the best interest for all parties involved and allows both parties to put this behind them and move forward,” Bohn wrote in an email Tuesday.
Fisher’s attorney, Chap Petersen, declined to comment on the settlement agreement. Attorneys for the Fauquier County Soccer Club did not respond to a request for comment.
Gallick lost his security clearance and his job with the Secret Service by November 2012, according to an email he sent to investigators at the time. Before joining the Secret Service in 1999, Gallick had been a North Carolina state trooper. He has lived in Colorado since 2009, where his LinkedIn profile indicates he works for a cybersecurity company.
In 2012, the Los Angeles Times made public a previously confidential Boy Scouts of America report that revealed that Gallick had been expelled from the organization in the 1980s after he allegedly sexually assaulted a juvenile at a BSA camp in North Carolina. Gallick has since admitted to having sex with a 17-year-old boy in North Carolina, but he said that the contact was “consensual” and that it complied with that state’s consent laws.
2012 police interview
During the 2012 investigation, Gallick admitted to purchasing an illegal substance, gamma-butyrolactone (GBL) from Poland, though he claimed that he did not know the chemical was illegal. He also admitted to repeatedly sleeping in the same bed as Fisher and to seeing Fisher naked. This is according to a transcript of an October 2012 interview obtained by the Fauquier Times through a provision of the Virginia Freedom of Information Act that has since been repealed by the state legislature. Details about the interview have not been previously reported.
The transcript, which runs nearly 200 pages, shows that Gallick repeatedly denied having sexual contact with Fisher or any other juvenile boys on his soccer team. Gallick also denied manufacturing GHB or providing it to Fisher or to other players.
Gallick said that he intended to use the GBL he purchased from Poland to test the chlorine levels in swimming pools, according to the transcript. “I know a lot about chemicals,” Gallick said at one point, though he said that he did not know the substance was illegal. “I just went on a website and ordered it. I wasn’t particularly concerned about where it was coming from,” Gallick said. The package in question was intercepted by federal customs agents and never delivered to Gallick.
A 2010 article from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency noted that GBL poses a “serious threat to the public safety associated with the ease by which GBL is chemically converted to the schedule I controlled substance gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB).”
At another point in the interview, Gallick said that he had “probably” searched the internet for instructions about how to make GHB, but he adamantly denied ever manufacturing the drug.
As for occupying a bed with Fisher, Gallick told investigators that it “makes it look like I was sexually interested when I was not.” He saw Fisher as a “son,” Gallick said, and likened sleeping in bed with Fisher to “putting your arm around your son.”
Gallick said at another point, “Should I have been — be more concerned about what society thinks? Probably.”
