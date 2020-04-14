Charles Reid Dennis, 78, died April 4, in St. Petersburg, Florida. Born in New York, he grew up in Warrenton. It is recalled that as a boy – and an admirer of the U.S. Marines – he formed a Marines Club with several young friends.
Reid graduated from Washington & Lee University in 1964 with a degree in journalism, and was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity.
Shortly after college and a brief stint as a reporter for the Roanoke Times, Reid was commissioned a Marine Corps officer in 1965.
He was sent to Vietnam, and in 1966, after many heroic actions in battle, Reid lost his right leg to a mine explosion and endured many difficult operations. He was retired as a captain with medals, including a Bronze Star, for his bravery and leadership.
Reid returned to Warrenton and worked briefly as a reporter for The Fauquier Democrat.
After visiting Grand Cayman Island in 1967 he later moved there, and served for a time as manager and editor of the Caymanian Weekly (later Cayman Compass), the island newspaper. By then a permanent resident, he met and married Dorothy McCoy of Grand Cayman.
Several years ago, Reid operated a sports bar originally called “Durty Reid’s Palace: A Beanery.” The establishment was known all over the island and described by one former patron as “… not just a bar, but a family affair.”
The motto of the popular tropical-themed bar was “Warm Beer, Lousy Food and Surly Help.” Burgers and chicken sandwiches were served in beat-up Heineken buckets.
Reid was considered the “grandfather” of American sports in Grand Cayman because he introduced American football there, which quickly attracted a huge following.
Reid’s favorite team was the Washington Redskins, and the bar was often packed for televised Washington Redskins games.
A well-known and much-loved Cayman character in his own right, Reid once acted in a movie, Cayman Triangle, playing “Durty Reid Walker,” a peg-legged pirate.
After many years, “Durty Reid’s” was demolished to make way for an arterial highway, and after a devastating hurricane, Reid and Dorothy moved to St. Petersburg to be near family and the Veterans Administration hospital.
Reid was predeceased by his parents, Wesley and Dorothy Dennis of Warrenton. His father was a nationally known artist who illustrated author Marguerite Henry’s popular children’s books, including Misty of Chincoteague.
Reid was also predeceased by his brother Morgan Dennis, the tennis pro for many years at the Middleburg Tennis Club, and was active in management of the Virginia Gold Cup races.
He is survived by his wife Dorothy and their children, Wes Dennis, Davina Tresidder (Ben) and William Dennis, and grandchildren Ryder Dennis and Noah and Reid Tresidder.
After Reid’s death, the Cayman Compass published a memorial tribute to Reid. “My father had a passion for life that was addictive when you were around him,” wrote his daughter Davina, a resident of Grand Cayman. “You couldn’t help but laugh and be happy, and that was what he lived for – food, life and love – and that came through to us, his children. He was a superhero in our eyes.”
Reid Dennis was a proud Marine to the end. There will be a U.S. Marine Honor Guard Burial at the Bay Pines National Cemetery in St. Petersburg after the pandemic quarantine is lifted.
