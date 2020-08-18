Republican voters selected Woodbridge resident and former state Del. Rich Anderson to replace Jack Wilson as the chair of the Republican Party of Virginia on Saturday.
Anderson, a Roanoke native, spent 30 years in the Air Force, retiring in 2009. He served as state delegate in the 51st House district from 2010 until 2017. Anderson was defeated by Democrat Del. Hala Ayala in 2017 and again in 2019.
In a video message released Aug. 14, Anderson criticized the state Republican party as “dysfunctional and defeated … led by timid and tepid leadership that has lost its will to fight and win again.”
Anderson added that the “fiscal posture” of the Virginia GOP “has flatlined, especially over the last two years, rendering us non-competitive with our Democrat opponents.”
The Virginia GOP has floundered since 2016 as Democrats have dominated statewide races for governor, lieutenant governor and attorney general, picked up three congressional seats and flipped the state House and state Senate.
In Prince William County, where Anderson lives, Democrats have flipped every Republican-held House of Delegates seat since 2017, and a state Senate seat.
Anderson said his plan to “fight and win again” begins this November with re-electing President Donald Trump and electing Daniel Gade to the U.S. Senate. Gade is running a long-shot campaign against Sen. Mark Warner (D).
Anderson said the party also needs to come up with “revitalized programs to support our 126 (local) units across the Commonwealth of Virginia and give our grassroots Republicans unprecedented say in our party.”
House Minority Leader Todd Gilbert, R-15th, congratulated Anderson on his victory Saturday evening.
“I couldn’t be more pleased to see him step in and take the reins at RPV. As he likes to say, it’s time to win again,” Gilbert said. “From this point forward, our mission as a caucus is clear: return the majority and return common sense to the House of Delegates.”
In a video address prior to Saturday’s convention, Wilson said the party could win again by becoming a “big tent party” that engages communities of color, suburban women, young professionals and college Republicans.
“We must be bold enough and encourage our candidates to carry that message to places we have not ventured before.” Wilson said. “... When we as a party make the decision that a big tent party that is superior to an ideological purity requirement that loses, we will be back to winning again.”
Wilson was elected chair of the state GOP in September 2018. Prior to leading the state party, Wilson served as chair of the Chesterfield Republicans.
Reach Daniel Berti at dberti@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.