John W. McCarthy III of Warrenton pleaded no contest to each of three misdemeanor embezzlement charges stemming from using a government credit card for personal purchases while he was Rappahannock County administrator.
McCarthy apologized for his action during a hearing Tuesday morning in Rappahannock District Court and said that “through restitution, I hope to make my apology tangible.”
McCarthy will pay $590.09 restitution to Rappahannock County. Judge J. Gregory Ashwell suspended $200 of a $400 fine on each of three counts, imposed 12 months of probation on each charge and ordered McCarthy to provide 50 hours of community service on each charge. He must also exhibit good behavior for 36 months. A 12-month jail term on each charge was suspended.
McCarthy was represented by Warrenton attorney Robin Gulick, who was at his side during a brief appearance in Rappahannock General District Court in Washington, Virginia.
McCarthy apologized when he was given the opportunity by the judge to address the court. McCarthy also expressed gratitude for the expressions of “love and support” he’s received.
McCarthy said he was entitled to purchase books for his work as county administrator but had trouble separating out personal purchases from those for his public role.
McCarthy was charged following an investigation conducted by the Virginia State Police that went back several years. The three charges against McCarthy stemmed from purchases he made in 2014 and 2015.
“It’s finished. Nobody else is going to be charged,” said Culpeper County Commonwealth’s Attorney Paul Walther outside the courthouse after McCarthy’s case was heard. Walther prosecuted the case as an independent prosecutor after the Rappahannock County commonwealth’s attorney recused himself.
Walther said he could have lodged 35 embezzlement counts against McCarthy. “I picked a representative three” on which to prosecute the former county administrator, Walther said. With some purchases, Walther said he gave McCarthy “the benefit of the doubt.”
A no contest plea is an acknowledgement that the prosecution has sufficient evidence to win a conviction. “It’s considered a guilty plea by law,” Walther said.
McCarthy was charged on Jan. 2 but was free pending his court appearance on Tuesday.
McCarthy retired in 2016 after nearly 30 years in county government in Rappahannock. He now works as senior advisor and director of strategic partnerships for the Piedmont Environmental Council. He also serves on the board of the PATH Foundation.
