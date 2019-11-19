A former Warrenton business owner has been charged with grand larceny following a joint investigation by the Warrenton Police Department and the Virginia State Police. The Warrenton Police began the investigation upon receiving a complaint after the business owner moved to another state.
According to Lt. Timothy M. Carter, Warrenton’s interim chief of police, Anthony “Tony” Wilcox, 53, of Leola, Pennsylvania, is a former Fauquier County resident and the owner of Tony D. Wilcox, LLC Antique and Collectable Firearms in Warrenton. It is alleged Wilcox withheld payment for weapons that were consigned to him for sale.
The Warrenton Police Department and the Virginia State Police are requesting that anyone who may have had similar consignment business with Tony D. Wilcox, LLC Antique and Collectable Firearms, where payment has been withheld or where similar circumstances exist, contact authorities: Detective Sergeant Scott Arnold at 540-347-1107, ext. 232, or aarnold@warrentonva.gov or Special Agent Bradley Gregor of the Virginia State Police at 540-829-7400 or Bradley.gregor@vsp.virginia.gov.
