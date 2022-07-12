As her former students arrived at Rady Park, former P.B. Smith Elementary kindergarten teacher Lisa Larkin greeted them with hugs before they all settled into the grass to read a book together.
There was no special occasion. “I just missed them,” Larkin said Friday as she hugged Landen Fairchild, 11, a rising sixth-grader. “I’m their kindergarten teacher.” Larkin taught kindergarten at P.B. Smith Elementary School for 15 years before moving to Coleman Elementary School, where she is now a reading specialist.
About a dozen of her former P.B. Smith kindergarten students, now rising fourth, fifth and sixth graders, met up with Larkin after the teacher decided a week ago it would be fun to see the children again. “It gives my heart joy,” she said.
“This is what it’s about,” she said of teaching. “It’s the connections.” She sent word out to one parent and asked her to contact other parents for the Friday book day in the park.
Larkin read “Nanette’s Baguette,” by Mo Willems, about a child whose mother sends her to the bakery to buy a baguette. Larkin brought snacks for the kids —baguettes, of course.
Some of the students brought their own books. Landen brought “Twerp,” by Mark Goldblatt, a story about bullying. His mother, Kira Fairchild, said her son couldn’t wait to see his former teacher and his old friends from kindergarten.
“Landen said, ‘You need to cancel all your meetings — we’re going,’” Kira Fairchild said. “So that’s what I did. I canceled all my meetings.”
Caroline Riley brought her rising fourth grader, Grant, to the park to see his former teacher. “I can’t remember a teacher ever doing this,” she said. “She’s one of a kind. She’s got a very loving perspective as far as her approach to children.”
Larkin was happy to catch up with the children and their parents. “This was the best day ever,” Larkin said as the last parents left with their children.
Reach Colleen LaMay at clamay@fauquier.com
