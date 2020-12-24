James William Wilson, age 79, formerly of Amissville, passed away on Friday, Dec. 11, at the Citadel Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was born on Nov. 5, 1941 in Lancaster, South Carolina to Rosa Howard and William Wilson.
James Wilson was a 1960 graduate of Carver High School, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and a 1964 graduate of Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte, North Carolina. He touched many lives as a high school history teacher in the Fauquier County school system in Virginia, where he taught for 37 years and was beloved by his students.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rosa Howard and William Wilson; one sister, Brenda Grafton; one brother in-law, Thomas N.B. Chisholm Sr.
Wilson is survived by his brother Richard (Cleta) Wilson, his sister Mary Chisholm, and his stepfather Samuel Howard, all of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He is also survived by four aunts, Ellen Stewart and Emma Shouse of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Elizabeth Jones of Wilson, North Carolina, Mary Alice Leary of Charlotte, North Carolina, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Wilson also had a number of devoted friends, including the Rev. Tom and Mary Carter, the Rev. Paul Banks, Jerry Williams and the Rev. Linwood Montgomery.
