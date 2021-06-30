You have permission to edit this article.
Former Fauquier High School drama teacher charged with sex crimes

  • Updated
Kevin Mettinger, 50, of Warrenton, was arrested Tuesday, June 29 by Warrenton and Fauquier County law enforcement officers, a Warrenton Police Department press release announced Tuesday night.

He was charged with carnal knowledge of a child and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a child under his supervision, all felonies. He is being held in custody on a $300,000 secured bond.

Mettinger was arrested after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Old Meetze Road in Warrenton, according to the press release; the search warrant was obtained as part of an “ongoing investigation.” Public Information Officer Chai Fuller confirmed Wednesday morning that Mettinger was the target of the investigation.

Anyone with information that may be relevant to the investigation is asked to contact Det. Matthew Eggars of the Warrenton Police Department at 540-347-1107, extension 231. 

Mettinger is a former drama teacher at Fauquier High School and had been self-employed tutoring high school and college students since 2017, according to his personal Facebook page. He was active in the local theater scene and has directed several plays in the area. He also has been active with the Warrenton Chorale.

A 1988 graduate of Fauquier High, Mettinger began teaching at the school in the early 2000s; a bio listed with a Fauquier Excellence in Education grant he received in 2009 said he had been teaching for eight years in Fauquier County as of that time 

Mettinger left his teaching position in the spring of 2012, when he handed over the direction of the Fauquier High School spring play mid-production. 

He has also worked as an adjunct professor at Lord Fairfax Community College, according to multiple biographies of Mettinger posted online.  

