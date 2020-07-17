A former Fauquier sheriff’s deputy who is accused of fabricating a story about being knocked unconscious by an object thrown from a passing vehicle was arraigned in court Friday on two criminal charges.
Jake Dooley, 22, of Marshall, has since relieved of duty by Sheriff Bob Mosier.
During a brief appearance in Fauquier County General District Court Friday, July 17, Judge J. Gregory Ashwell read the charges and asked Dooley if he is able to hire an attorney.
Dooley responded by saying he is in a position to hire an attorney and is currently in the process of doing so.
On July 11, Dooley was charged with giving false information to a criminal investigator and with giving a false report of a crime to police in connection with the July 10 incident.
Both are Class 1 misdemeanors. He was released on Saturday on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Dooley will appear in Fauquier County General District Court for a hearing on both charges at 10 a.m. on Aug. 24.
