A former employee of The Fauquier Bank pleaded guilty Monday to felony forgery and embezzlement charges after she admitted to stealing more than $100,000 from four customer accounts.
While she was manager of The Plains branch of The Fauquier Bank, prosecutors say that Susan Woolston Wright repeatedly forged customers’ signatures on withdrawal slips to withdraw thousands in cash. She initially intended to argue her case in a jury trial scheduled for this week, but earlier this month Wright opted instead to enter into a plea agreement with prosecutors that would see her sentenced to nearly two years in prison and require her to pay full restitution to the bank before her July 25 sentencing hearing.
Marc Bogan, the bank’s former president and CEO, has previously said that the bank fully reimbursed all funds Wright withdrew from clients’ accounts. (The Fauquier Bank merged with Virginia National Bank last year.)
At Monday’s plea hearing, Circuit Judge Stephen Sincavage accepted Wright’s guilty plea but withheld his approval of the terms of her agreement with prosecutors. Sincavage said he wanted to consider a pre-sentence report and victim impact statements and see whether Wright fulfills her restitution payments – roughly $110,000 — before making a final sentencing decision.
If the judge ultimately rejects the agreement, Wright could face up to 10 years in prison for each forgery charge and up to 20 years for each embezzlement charge.
Wright, a 37-year-old resident of Upperville, will remain free on bond until her sentencing hearing. Her attorney, Joseph Pricone, did not respond to a request for comment from the Fauquier Times.
In her plea, Wright admitted that between May 2019 and February 2020 she used forged withdrawal slips to steal a total of $103,573 from four separate customer accounts. Wright’s embezzlement was first discovered in June 2020, when one of the victims inquired at The Plains branch why she was no longer receiving paper account statements in the mail. She alerted bank officials to the fraudulent transactions after another teller printed her account statements for her, according to court testimony.
Bank investigators subsequently reviewed security camera footage that showed Wright processing multiple transactions without a customer present. Separate footage described in charging documents showed Wright “cutting and taping withdrawal slips.” Josh Brown, The Fauquier Bank’s director of security at the time, later testified that the footage appeared to show Wright cutting out a signature from a document a customer had signed in 2002 and taping the cut-out to a withdrawal slip.
Brown also testified that the account for the woman who alerted the bank to Wright’s actions was altered in November 2019 so that she only received electronic statements via email. The victim, a then-80-year-old woman, testified later that she did not have an email account, or even access to the internet.
Brown reported the fraudulent transactions to law enforcement on June 29, 2020, and Wright turned herself in to face charges the following month.
