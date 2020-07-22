A former branch manager of The Plains branch of The Fauquier Bank has been charged with 36 felony counts after allegedly forging withdrawal slips and taking a total of more than $100,000 from bank customers.
On multiple dates from May 2019 to February 2020, Susan Wright of Upperville allegedly forged withdrawal slips from four customers’ accounts and removed a total of $103,573 from those accounts, according to criminal complaints filed July 8 by a Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office deputy.
According to the complaints, Wright was observed on multiple occasions on video “cutting and taping withdrawal slips in a Fauquier Bank office in The Plains. … These tickets were then presented for payment at the branch by Ms. Wright.”
Wright is charged with 16 felony counts of forgery, 16 counts of false uttering and four counts of obtaining money by false pretenses.
Wright turned herself in on July 11 and was released on a $25,000 secured bond, according to a sheriff’s office spokesperson. She will appear in Fauquier County General District Court for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 7. If convicted, Wright could face up to 10 years of prison time for each count.
Her attorney, Joseph Pricone of Mark B. Williams & Associates in Warrenton, said that the law firm will conduct its own investigation of the case and review evidence to best form a defense strategy before the October hearing.
How could anyone possibly think they'd get away with that?
And knowing how Fauquier's judges handle this kind of crime, she's going away for a LONG time.
Another embezzelment from a person working with the public trust SMH
