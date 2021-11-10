Forfeit loss to Liberty is Fauquier's penalty for scheduling 11 games

Overscheduling cost Fauquier a forfeit loss to Liberty, and eliminated the two county rivals’ chances to play for the coveted Bird Bowl Trophy last week.
How did it happen? It traces back to the first week.
Prior to their Aug. 27 game at Independence. Fauquier was having issues with COVID and also did not have enough practice time, partly due to weather, so the Falcons postponed the game.
“We were told we had eight weeks to reschedule the Independence game. If we could not agree (on a date), we could schedule other opponents,” said Fauquier activities director Mark Ott.
Fauquier was responsible for the postponement and carried the possibility of a forfeit loss if the teams could not reschedule, or if Independence did not agree to classify the game as a no-contest.
Several weeks passed and Fauquier later went on to schedule Glen Allen, a team they’d located by using a VHSL resource. Happy to get a fourth home game and fill out their 10-game schedule, Fauquier hosted Glen Allen on Oct. 15, losing 41-0 to the Class 5 program.
Ott said he had contact with the VHSL prior to scheduling Glen Allen and was told it could threaten Fauquier with an 11th game if Independence did not find another game and Independence did not agree to take a no-contest.
Ott said Independence officials did not know Fauquier had begun looking for another opponent.
Ott said when they heard Fauquier scheduled Glen Allen, they were “upset I did not consult them” and the game was recorded as a forfeit win for Independence, which finished 7-3 and will play in the Class 5 Region D playoffs.
“I do not blame them. I interpreted it one way and they did another. That’s where things got messed up,” said Ott.
“Independence got in a situation where they needed power points and we were under the impression we could get a game in the bye week,” said Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter.
“The schools handled both these matters professionally and we look forward to our game against Fauquier next season,” said Independence activities director Ryan Rogers.
After playing Glen Allen, Fauquier had 11 games on their schedule, making the Liberty game a forfeit due to a VHSL penalty for overscheduling. The VHSL notified Fauquier on Wednesday, Nov. 3, that it must forfeit to Liberty, but approved of the teams still playing.
“This backfired on me,” said Ott. “It’s tough, it is. I’ve been in Fauquier County a long time. It’s causing consternation in the community.”
Nevertheless, Ott feels good that the Falcons played 10 games, as did Buckwalter.
Many on the Fauquier side hoped the teams would still play for the Bird Bowl Trophy, perhaps as a symbolic gesture, but with the result already recorded as a Liberty win, the logistics of that were problematic.
Because of the unfortunate situation, Liberty won by forfeit and does not get credit for a Bird Bowl win. The Eagles essentially won twice, taking a 24-20 victory Nov. 5.
“The game was decided prior. I’m more happy with the win on the field than with forfeit prior to the game,” said Liberty coach Travis Buzzo.
