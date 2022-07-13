For Marylyn and Michael Paige, internet service at their home in Delaplane near Little Cobbler Mountain “has always been awful,” even when they paid a premium for the fastest service satellite company Viasat offered, she said. “You’d get cut off if you were trying to stream a movie, especially on a weekend.”
That changed a few weeks ago when a FedEx truck delivered a box for which they’d waited more than a year. It contained a 19-inch, 9-lb. rectangular Starlink dish that cost them $599, plus $94 in shipping and taxes. The monthly charge for the service is $110.
“It’s like magic. It’s wonderful,” said Paige, a real estate agent who hired a contractor to put the receiver on her roof. The dish has an unobstructed view of Elon Musk’s Starlink satellites passing overhead just 300 miles above the Earth.
That’s nearly 23,000 miles closer than the geostationary satellites that rivals Viasat and HughesNet rely upon. They are “parked” in a fixed spot above the continent, moving in sync with the planet. Each Starlink satellite, by contrast, speeds across the northern horizon above Fauquier in 10 minutes, transiting the globe in 90 minutes. It uses lasers to transmit signals to the next satellite behind it and deliver download speeds of 50 to 250 megabits per second to customers like the Paiges.
HughesNet offers 25 megabit service, and Viasat has packages that vary from 12 to 150 megabits, but both impose caps on how much data customers can download each month.
Starlink, part of Musk’s SpaceX rocket company, boasts a constellation of nearly 2,000 small satellites. It has permission from the Federal Communications Commission to launch 3,000 more and aims eventually to put 42,000 in low earth orbit. It now claims 400,000 subscribers and reaches 36 countries.
When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, Musk shipped thousands of dishes — some he donated and others purchased by the U.S. government — to the war-torn country where both the military and the civilian government put them to immediate use, from directing artillery to restoring communications where the invaders destroyed infrastructure. It was through Starlink that the besieged fighters in the Mariupol steel plant were able to send videos out to the world.
Ukraine got those dishes a lot faster than would-be Starlink customers in Fauquier and most of the eastern United States, who face months-long waits for the equipment. Factory bottlenecks may be a factor, but there is also limited capacity on the small satellites. Starlink’s coverage map shows half the United States is at capacity, and people must wait their turn.
Celeste Vella, who conducts her commercial real estate practice from her home in The Plains, got tired of waiting and just signed up for what Starlink calls its RV service. It’s more expensive — $135 a month — but the hardware arrives in a week and allows customers to use it immediately, but at slower speeds.
Even so, her IT consultant told her “It would be ten times better than what you have with HughesNet,” which slows speeds down from 25 megabits to three megabits after customers exhaust their data cap. Vella hired Jim Cookson, owner of Sat-Man Communications, to attach the Starlink dish on her roof to ensure an unobstructed view of the sky. But even before that, Vella had faster internet with the dish simply sitting on the ground in her backyard.
“All these programs everybody was talking about – Bridgerton, Ozark – all of a sudden we can get,” said Vella, an equestrian who also has been binging on horse shows streamed from near and far. “That little piece of equipment really has changed our lives.”
Musk, the brash billionaire behind SpaceX and Tesla electric cars, has demonstrated a remarkable ability to achieve what he sets out to do. Analysts have speculated that if Starlink can successfully build its satellite constellation and customer base, the steady cash flow would help Musk realize plans that include planting a colony on Mars.
But there are obstacles to be overcome, including concerns raised by competitor Viasat with the FCC that Musk’s constellation of satellites with five-year life expectancies would exacerbate the problem of space debris and raise the threat of collisions.
Hughes, which has more than 1 million customers, expects to double its capacity with the launch of a third Jupiter satellite later this year. Mark Whymer, senior vice president for North American sales and marketing, said the company is working to reduce congestion and offer faster service with more data.
Viasat spokesman Carlos Mangandy said its five home internet plans give consumers options to meet their speed and data needs, whether streaming movies or just surfing the internet. Its next-generation Viasat-3 constellation of satellites is expected to deliver downloads in the hundreds of megabits, with each satellite delivering one terabit of data per second.
But high-orbit satellites face the challenge of latency, which is how long it takes data to make a 46,000-mile roundtrip versus a 600-mile one. It can take geostationary satellites a half-second (500 milliseconds) to deliver data, compared to 20 milliseconds for Starlink.
“If you and your friend are in Quick Draw” – a video game – “and he’s on fiber and you’re on satellite, you’re probably going to get shot,” Whymer acknowledged.
Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics who hunts for black holes, says light from low-orbiting satellite poses environmental problems. “You’re looking up at the sky trying to see stars and suddenly you see these bright satellites going overhead,” said McDowell, who in his spare time tracks objects in space and posts statistics on his website planet4589.org. (Mike Puchol, another space tracker, has an eye-catching display of Starlink orbital paths here.)
While it is unclear whether it is possible to have safe orbits for all the satellites companies want to send up, McDowell said, financial viability is also a question.
“The economics of this are still murky. Over the years, there have been various space commercialization efforts that have been successful at first and then the ground-based competitor has caught up in technology,” he said.
Fiber to the home beats the speeds any satellite can offer. Fauquier has spent millions of its own and state broadband funds to try to put high speed internet within reach of every home and business in the county, but that work is unfinished.
Cedar Run District Supervisor Rick Gerhardt, who has spearheaded that drive, signed up as a beta user of Starlink last year and has kept the service at his farm as a back-up despite now having Comcast Business Internet.
“Currently, I use Starlink exclusively to stream Sling and YouTube TV on one of our TVs. I have also used it for video conferencing and voice over IP. The Starlink service is excellent, providing speeds better than 120 Mbps down and 30 Mbps up consistently. Better than any other WISPs (wireless internet service providers) in our area that I am aware of,” Gerhardt said.
“Assuming they get the supply chain kinks worked out and start shipping units again, no question this service is a viable option for Fauquier residents. However, nothing compares to fiber, and fiber to unserved/underserved areas of Fauquier is the ultimate goal,” Gerhardt said.
Bruce Geisert of Flint Hill, a semi-retired IT expert, co-moderates a Facebook Starlink support group for Fauquier and Rappahannock residents and has full confidence in Musk’s ability to make his satellite system successful for the long run. “His design is genius,” said Geisert, who worked on global internet projects for the U.S. State Department. “I will trade off having less of a sky view for better internet.”
But Geisert admitted Starlink is “definitely a black hole for customer support” with no live agents and not even a phone number to call with problems.
Katie Butler, the other co-moderator, said that while most people have been getting good results, “some have had to go to stronger means to get them to respond, like contacting the FCC.”
Butler thinks she and her husband would stick with Starlink even if fiber came to her part of southern Fauquier. But she also wishes there was a more affordable option “for people who can’t at the drop of a dime pay $600 to start it up and the monthly $110.”
Cookson, the Sat-Man, advertises on his website that “when you deal with us, there are no faceless 800 numbers.” He installs home theaters, cell phone boosters, Wi-Fi networks and other technology, with calls for his services from as far away as Richmond. Putting Starlink receivers atop homes and barns is just part of his work, but he is an enthusiast after installing about two dozen to beta users last year and upwards of 70 this spring and summer. “I like making people happy,” he said.
People will spare no expense for good internet, especially since the pandemic forced many to work from home and kids to do their schoolwork from kitchen tables and library parking lots. Steve Tanner, a neighbor of Celeste Vella, paid $2,000 to have a surplus telephone pole erected outside his home to put up an antenna for better wireless internet reception. Service is still spotty, he said. “We can count on it to go out while watching Netflix.”
In the meantime, new Starlink customer Marylyn Paige feels her prayers have been answered. “We’ve just gone to heaven,” she said.
