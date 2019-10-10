On the afternoon of Oct. 3, about 20 grownups rummaged around an area in the PATH Foundation conference room that had been set up to look like a teenager’s bedroom. Capt. Ray Acors of the Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office explained that the room was stocked with 110 items that were indicative of risky behavior. Some were obvious – like prescription drugs or a pregnancy test; others were more subtle.
But we can’t tell you about those.
We are sworn to secrecy because Acors said, “The kids are way ahead of us. We don’t want to reveal what we know. It’s the only advantage we have.”
However, parents and community members who attend a Hidden in Plain Sight event can gain insight on what a toy or book may be hiding or how to decipher the hidden message on a T-shirt – the secret passwords parents need.
Warrenton Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer attended the Oct. 3 gathering, which served as the quarterly meeting for Piedmont CRUSH, short for Community Resources United to Stop Heroin. Co-hosts were the FCSO and Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va. 5th). Schaeffer said she came as part of her job with the town, but as a parent, she became fascinated – and alarmed – by what she learned about innocent-looking objects that signaled the child who lived in the room was experimenting with potentially dangerous activities. She and other participants were seen opening drawers and peering under the bed, sniffing empty soft drink cans and glaring suspiciously at a teddy bear.
Behaviors that were highlighted included: drug and alcohol use, unhealthy sexual behaviors, violence, eating disorders and even suicide.
Thursday’s session was an abbreviated session. The typical event is about two hours, with time for a presentation, questions and discussion. FCSO presenters Acors and Shelly Wright said that finding something suspicious is not a reason to yell at a child. “It’s a reason to start a conversation,” said Wright.
The next Hidden in Plain Sight event open to the public will be at 6 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 15, at The Depot at the Bealeton Library (10877 Willow Drive, Bealeton). Those interested can email HIPS@fauquiercounty.gov to reserve a spot.
Riggleman addressed the group briefly, praising the program and other grassroots efforts like it. He said that his family has been touched by drug abuse – a brother and a sister have struggled, and he lost a cousin. “It’s very personal to me.”
He said he is a member of the Freshman Working Group on Addiction, a group of more than three dozen first-term members who meet regularly to discuss efforts to address the crisis, hear from experts and visit research and treatment facilities.
Riggleman said, “With some of my Democrat partners in the working group, I was able to secure $1.5 billion in funding for State Opioid Response Grants and Tribal Opioid Response Grants in the Fiscal Year 2020 Appropriations Bill.”
In addition, he said, the FY 2020 funding bill included:
- $501 million for anti-opioid abuse
- $2.36 billion for the Drug Enforcement Agency to undertake more robust anti-opioid and other illegal drug enforcement efforts
- $397 million for VA Medical Care opioid abuse prevention
- $5.9 billion for the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration
- $970 million for drug interdiction and counter-drug activities.
Members of the audience asked questions of the congressman; one specifically asked him to help funnel funds to more rural areas like Fauquier. It’s a good question, he agreed, “How do we allocate resources where they are most needed? It’s the next big issue.”
Reach Robin Earl at rearl@fauquier.com
