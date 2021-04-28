There is broad consensus that there is a significant lack of housing in Fauquier County that is affordable to households making less than $100,000 per year -- the county’s median household income. For the thousands of households making less than six figures, finding a place to live can be difficult. And there’s no one solution to the problem.
Advocacy groups, including the local chapters of Habitat for Humanity and the NAACP, are trying to start a community discussion about housing that is affordable to those making less than the area’s median income. They have tried to jumpstart the conversation through statements made during the public-comment process for the Warrenton comprehensive plan -- approved in its final form this month -- and through a proposed addendum to the county’s comprehensive plan.
For the families trying to scrape by on far less than the county’s median income – a full time job paying $15 an hour equates to $31,000 per year – finding a place to live can be practically impossible; it has forced families into sub-standard housing, into overcrowded living situations or into cheaper homes far away from their jobs.
These and other findings from the December 2020 Rappahannock-Regional Regional Commission’s Regional Housing Study, a detailed report about housing availability, income levels and other economic trends in Fauquier, Culpeper, Rappahannock, Madison and Orange counties, throw into sharp relief the shortage of affordable housing in the area.
Many employed in Fauquier can’t afford to live nearby
Because there is a dearth of housing on the lower end of the cost spectrum, many people are competing for a small number of affordable places to live – which drives rents and selling prices even higher, said Darryl Neher, the executive director of Fauquier Habitat for Humanity.
And, the RRRC report says, the county’s median income is skewed by county residents who commute to Northern Virginia to high-paying, white-collar jobs. For those living and working within the county, the median income is about $11,000 less that what it takes to afford a median-priced home.
The trends aren’t promising, either, Neher said. “If we do nothing, our town (Warrenton) and county will become increasingly less affordable,” he said, emphasizing that the problem is a regional and national issue – not just a Fauquier County issue.
The RRRC report found that of the 10 fastest-growing job sectors in the region, eight have average yearly salaries of less than $75,000, Neher pointed out. (Four of those job categories have average yearly earnings of less than $40,000.) Plus, the long-term trends in the real estate market favor building larger, more expensive homes, Neher said.
And that’s if new homes are built at all; new home construction locally crawled almost to a stop during and after the Great Recession and has only slowly rebounded. Fast-forward a decade, and the pandemic caused demand to be bottled up for much of 2020, leading to what a recent Virginia Realtors report calls a “hyperactive” housing market that shows few signs of slowing down. There are far fewer homes on the market than prospective buyers, the report says, driving prices higher and higher.
Those realities mean that many families, even those with two full-time wage earners, are forced to live in sub-standard housing or relocate farther and farther away from their jobs, said Fauquier Habitat’s Elizabeth Rose. “They’re either moving out [of the area] or commuting,” she said. “What kind of quality of life is that, where you can’t live and work in your community?”
The situation she most often sees in her outreach work is overcrowding, where many members of an extended family live in often-cramped living arrangements. For single parents, for people without family in the area or for those trying to scrape by on disability insurance payments or social security, the situation can be even worse.
A real estate agent’s perspective
“With this crazy market we’re in, it’s harder and harder – not only for first-time home buyers, but also for seniors,” said Anne Hall, a Long & Foster Realtor who has worked as a real estate agent in Fauquier County for 46 years.
Hall told the story of a recent client, a retired couple from California, which she said is indicative of many trying to find a place to live in the area.
The couple lost their home and all their possessions -- “except the clothes on their back and the dog” -- to a wildfire and wanted to buy a home close to their daughter, who lives near Washington, D.C. They looked at first for a home in Northern Virginia, but quickly discovered their $200,000 price ceiling shut them out of that market.
A real estate agent in Northern Virginia referred them to Hall, hoping the couple could find a more affordable place to live farther from the city. But, Hall, said, “You can’t find it in Fauquier County. It’s not there,” referring to the $200,000 price point. Despite searching extensively, she couldn’t find anything on the market in their price range, even expanding the search to Culpeper and Rappahannock counties.
Hall turned to the Shenandoah Valley, looking for available homes from Woodstock to Winchester. She eventually found an “adorable” condominium in Winchester for about $190,000. “I called the agent and she said, ‘Forget it. We’ve got four offers already,’” Hall said, a common experience in the current market.
Hall then widened her search even further, eventually finding a small, well-constructed house in Page County for $185,000. Hall advised them to offer $15,000 more than the asking price, knowing there would be several other offers. “I said, ‘that’s all we can do.’” It turned out to be good advice, and the owners accepted the couple’s offer over several others, all made within a day or two.
That story had a happy ending, but Hall said market conditions in Fauquier County and the region aren’t likely to change much soon. There are two major factors, she said. One is proximity to D.C., which keeps demand for housing high. The other is the scarcity – and subsequent high price – of land locally.
One-acre lots in the area, for instance, “are as scarce as hens’ teeth,” Hall mused. Half-acre lots are practically non-existent. That’s mainly due to local zoning laws, she said which prioritize open space and lack of density.
Hall was careful not to criticize the approach – “I think they are trying to preserve what is the beauty of this county” – but said simple economics mean land scarcity will drive land prices up, which in turn makes housing more expensive. “Everything is getting scarce,” she said.
There is a bright spot, Hall said; for those who are able to purchase a home, even if it’s far down on the housing ladder, that real estate is likely to gain value steadily, which builds equity and helps families move up the housing ladder. And, she said, there are programs like Federal Housing Administration loan insurance to help those with lower incomes enter the housing market, and other programs that specifically help military veterans buy their first home.
Addressing the problem
The Fauquier NAACP’s housing committee was formed last year amid the development of Warrenton’s comprehensive plan. Committee co-leader Miggy Strano said consolidating information about housing assistance programs, like the ones Hall mentioned, would be a good place to start in addressing the problem.
Many different non-profits, churches and government organizations do “wonderful work” and can help people find and afford housing, Strano said. “But there’s really no hub [for information] because we don’t have a housing authority,” she said. “It’s very confusing as far as trying to understand who’s doing what.”
This is an area where local governments could step in, she suggested, to help consolidate and disseminate information about housing programs that people might not know exist. She pointed to the Northern Virginia Affordable Housing Alliance, a broad coalition of government entities, nonprofits and businesses in Northern Virginia, as an example of what’s working.
To Ellsworth Weaver, Fauquier NAACP’s president, the problem is just as much about jobs and education as it is about housing itself. “When we talk about affordable housing, we have to go back one step and talk about income,” he said, adding that attracting businesses with good jobs to the area and giving residents access to the education to be qualified for those jobs is just as much a part of the equation as the cost of housing alone.
A former educator, Weaver said he is frustrated by what he sees as the lack of educational resources devoted to job training in fields unrelated to internet technology. He mentioned the programs available to him when he was growing up, with training in trades like brick laying and farming: “Something that you could do with your hands.” What he characterized as a focus on computer-based education has left some people behind, he said, making it harder for them to find a job that pays well enough to live in the area.
“Education is about equality and inclusiveness,” he said: “To give people the means to keep up.” Along the same lines, he’d like to see more resources devoted to adult education programs to help people develop new skills to compete for well-paying jobs.
On the other side of that equation, Ike and Julie Broaddus, owners of Old Bust Head Brewing Company and a property management business, said a lack of what they called “right-sized housing” in the area makes it harder to recruit employees. They employ about 50 people – about 25 full-time – many of whom are 20-somethings just starting out on their own.
“The pool of talent who is willing to take these jobs is smaller” because of the lack of small units like apartments in Fauquier County, said Ike Broaddus. “I don’t want Fauquier County overrun with apartment complexes, but I think we can do it better.” Maintaining the status quo, he said, “means there is a limit to the kind of workforce we have available.” In turn, that makes the area less attractive to prospective employers.
Broaddus pointed to the structure of zoning laws that regulate the number of units per acre. “One of the key problems, in my mind, is it encourages builders to build the biggest, most expensive units they can,” he said. “What the market really wants right now … are small units for one to two people,” adding there is little economic incentive for developers to build that type of housing.
He said zoning should instead focus on square footage allowed in a particular area, not on the number of units. This, he said, would encourage building more small units that are within the price range of young adults or retirees.
The Broadduses pointed to the Vint Hill Lofts projects, the recently approved proposal to restore the former barracks in Vint Hill to house about 180 apartments, as an example of a success story. (The apartments will start about $1,000 per month, according to the developer.) The Vint Hill community will be “healthier,” as they put it, having the moderately priced apartments, the high-priced Brookside development and a mix of industrial, hospitality and retail businesses all in the same area, they said.
Another way to incentivize building more, small units is what the Warrenton comprehensive plan characterizes as “density bonuses.” Essentially, builders could construct more units per acre if some of those units meet the town’s as-yet-uncodified definition of “affordable” or offer other public benefits.
Those bonuses are “critical,” said Habitat’s Neher, because of the way zoning law works. “You can’t say: ‘You are required to do X.’ You can say: ‘We will give you X if you do Y.’”
Land trusts, whereby a nonprofit purchases land and leases it for the purposes of providing affordable housing, is another idea, said Neher. (The Warrenton comprehensive plan alludes to the prospect of a developer donating land for this purpose to receive “density bonuses.”) But to make a real dent in solving the affordability problem, the scale of coordination would need to be much greater than it is now – much to Strano’s point.
Zoning law can be messy and tedious. “The difficult sausage-making is in that ordinance development,” as Neher put it, referring specifically to the coming review of Warrenton’s zoning laws in the wake of the comprehensive plan’s approval. But, he said, it’s necessary to work toward making sure people can afford to live here.
“A community who wants to invest in affordable housing has to find the mechanism to do so,” said Neher. “It will never materialize without the work.”
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.