Foothills Housing Network presents "I owe money, what are my rights?" on Nov. 12, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Warrenton Visitor Center at 33 N. Calhoun St. The free workshop is presented by Legal Aid Works and will focus on debt collection, garnishment, bankruptcy, and much more. To register, visit www.iowemoneyworkshopFQ.eventbrite.com or phone 540-829-7450
The Foothills Housing Network is a partnership of community stakeholders that work collaboratively to ensure homelessness in the Rappahannock-Rapidan region is rare, brief and non-recurring. FHN is part of the Balance of State Continuum of Care, a state initiative whose mission is to create an emergency response system to permanently house and stabilize homeless and imminently homeless households. With federal, state and local funds, the FHN partners work tirelessly to help the most vulnerable population. One such partner is Services to Abused Families.
If you or someone you know is facing homelessness, contact FHN Central Entry at 540-724-6630 or fhn@rrregion.org or visit www.foothillshousing.org.
October is Sexual Assault Awareness Month
SAFE, a women’s shelter that serves the five surrounding counties of Culpeper, Orange, Madison, Rappahannock and Fauquier, is located at 501 E. Piedmont St. in Culpeper. Daily business hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Survivors of domestic violence or sexual assault who are seeking shelter or supportive services can call 540-825-8891 to speak to an advocate to inquire about services needed. The program also offers a 24-hour crisis hotline and can be reached by calling 800-825-8876 to speak to the on-call advocate. You can also reach out online at www.safejourneys.org or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ServicesToAbusedFamilies. All services are 100% free and confidential.
