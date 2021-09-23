You have permission to edit this article.
FOOTBALL: TDs by Noland, Rodriguez, Croson fuel Fauquier's 20-0 win over Warren County

football_Fauquier vs Brentsville-4_Caleb Alexander_20210903.jpg

TIMES STAFF PHOTO/COY FERRELL

Falcons Ja’Qwah Lewis and Wyatt Croson pursue Brentsville’s Caleb Alexander. The Falcons (1-2) host Handley (4-0) Friday at Falcon Field in the district opener.

 

After an 0-2 start that also included a postponed game, Fauquier dented the win column with a 20-0 victory at Warren County.

The Falcons’ offense moved the ball early with some big plays by their youthful attack, and relied on their strong linebacker core.

“We finally flipped the script and got a short field. Defensively we did extremely well, forcing four or five turnovers and Garrett Kramer blocked a punt,” said coach Karl Buckwalter.

Freshman quarterback Ben Noland’s 6-yard touchdown run gave the Falcons a 6-0 lead early in the first quarter. Fauquier made it 12-0 on Leo Rodriguez’ 1-yard TD run early in the second.

The final TD came on a 16-yard interception return by Wyatt Croson midway through the fourth quarter.

“We’re getting better every week. That’s the battle cry,” said Buckwalter.

Besides Croson’s pick six, Bo Green had two interceptions, and freshman running back Carter Halsey was a bright spot with 12 carries for 48 yards. “He’s a fast, tough kid with good vision,” said Buckwalter.

Quarterback Noland’s stats weren’t eye-opening -- 5-of-15 for 69 yards -- but he played well, Buckwalter said, including a long completion to fellow freshman Eli Bynaker on the first drive.

”Ben’s getting better with each snap. He will be a dynamite quarterback.”

Next up is the district opener Friday against Handley, which is 4-0 and led by 6-2, 240-pound defensive end Stephen Daley, who will play at Kent State.

“They’re a freight train. Big, fast and they have some guys that can move,” said Buckwalter.

Kettle Run rolls 41-21

Kettle Run (3-1) won its third straight game, downing Riverside 42-21. Next up is a compelling home game against James Wood (3-0) Friday in the Northwestern District opener for both schools

.

 

