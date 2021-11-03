FOOTBALL PREVIEW: Falcons hope this is year they win the Bird Bowl

The forecast for Friday’s 28th Bird Bowl?
Exciting with the guarantee of an highly emotional on-field celebration at the end of the game.
“It will be fun. The kids know what’s at stake. It’ll be a fun game,” said Fauquier coach Karl Buckwalter of the traditional matchup between Fauquier County’s two oldest high schools, Fauquier, which opened in 1963, with Liberty debuting in 1994. .
With the Eagles winless at 0-8, and the Falcons sitting at 2-8, there’s no doubt this is a tossup.
Liberty has won 18 Bird Bowls in a row, while Fauquier has the better season, by a tad.
“We’re getting better every week,” said Liberty coach Travis Buzzo. “It’s a shame all the work has not translated into wins. We feel good. Good things will happen. We have to keep trust in the process and keep grinding.”
Fauquier’s Buckwalter says the weight of Fauquier’s Bird Bowl losing streak is not a factor since the Falcons beat the Eagles last season in a non-conference game.
“I told the kids that we beat them already last year and the mystique that we can’t beat them is no longer there. It was something, but our kids know they can win. It’s gonna be a great game,” said Buckwalter. “It’s two teams at the end of the year with no playoffs so this is the playoff game.”
The Eagles’ hopes hinge on a rejuvenated offense led by freshman quarterback Austin Mawyer, who threw five TD passes against Handley in last week’s 49-40 loss.
Fauquier’s offense is struggling, but the Falcons have a tenacious defense. “Fauquier has learned how to win and they play very hard. We’re in the process of learning how to win and each week we get closer,’ said Buzzo.
Buckwalter said Liberty’s recent play has been impressive.
“Liberty is not an 0-8 football team. They are a good football team in the making,” said Buckwalter.
“The pieces of our puzzle are coming along. The pieces of their puzzle are coming along. They have not had trouble moving the ball,” noted Buckwalter. “We’re going to have to buckle down.”
The game is at 7 p.m. at Liberty.
