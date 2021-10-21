FOOTBALL: It’s Kettle Run-Handley Week, and Liberty could get first win

Week Eight of the high school football season saw the status quo maintained.
Kettle Run (7-1, 4-0) won again ahead of this Friday’s first place showdown with Handley (7-0, 3-0), while Liberty (0-6) and Fauquier (2-6) continued their rocky journeys.
James Wood (5-2, 3-1) beat Liberty 42-24- to end a seven-game losing streak to the Eagles and beat them for the first time since 2002.
Fauquier (2-6, 1-2)) fell to visiting Class 5 Glen Allen 41-0. The Falcons hung with the Richmond area power for much of the first quarter before Glen Allen’s size, skill and offensive diversity became too much to overcome.
Elsewhere, Kettle Run’s 47-16 win over Millbrook (0-7, 0-4) was swift and methodical.
"We are playing with a lot of confidence after the Millbrook game," said Kettle Run coach Charlie Porerfield. "They threw some difficult things at us, and we responded well. It was a fantastic team victory. Anytime you can produce a defensive score, and big special teams play you have a chance. We were able to clean some mistakes up from the previous week."
Kettle Run took a 40-0 3 halftime lead and scored six touchdowns in the first half, highlighted by a 54-yard interception return TD by Sam Rodgers.
Running back Andrew Strickland got the party started with TD runs of 5 and 2 yards, then receivers Jordan Tapscott and Jacob Robinson made their usual impacts. Robinson threw a 31-yard TD pass to Tapscott as the Cougars closed out the first quarter with a 20-0 lead.
After Rodgers’ pick six TD made it 26-0, Robinson caught a 33-yard TD pass from Beau Lang and a 28-yarder from Lang to make it 40-3 at the break.
Kettle Run’s final TD came on Logan Branham’s 2-yard third quarter run.
Lang completed 13-of-17 passes for 209 yards and two TDs and ran for 41 yards on five carries. Strickland ran nine times for 51 yards and two TDs, while Branham added 33 yards on four carries and the TD.
Robinson caught three passes for 88 yards and two TDs, while Tapscott caught eight for 82 yards and a TD. Sophomore Colin Fay caught two passes for 39 yards.
Big game weekend
Kettle Run (4-0) hosts Handley (3-0) Friday in a battle of district unbeatens, while Liberty (0-6) hosts Millbrook (0-7) in a duel of teams hungry for their first wins.
About Handley, Porterfield said, "I believe we are as ready as we can be. Everyone is excited about the opportunity to play a great team in front of our home crowd. I can’t wait to see our Cage going wild Friday night! Handley has some real weapons, and there have been some sleepless nights this week."
Liberty’s game was moved to Thursday due to a situation with officials.
Elsewhere, Fauquier (1-2 district) remains alive for a playoff spot, but faces a tough test at third place James Wood (3-1) Friday.
