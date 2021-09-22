FOOTBALL: Cody Owens emerges as Eagles’ ‘breakout’ running star in loss to Culpeper

There was a path to victory for the Liberty Eagles in Friday’s 12-6 home loss to Culpeper.
Needing a touchdown and extra point kick, the Eagles reached the Culpeper red zone late in the fourth quarter before a costly fumble.
They never got the ball back in dropping to 0-3 heading into their bye week.
“So far every game we’ve played in we’ve shown signs of being able to compete. We showed flashes we can play against Mountain View, which is one of the better teams in Class 5A. But we have not been consistent. In two weeks we have to be able to do those things,” said coach Travis Buzzo, whose Eagles host Kettle Run (3-1) on Oct. 1.
Penalties and turnovers burned the Eagles against Culpeper. “It can’t happen. We had nine unforced penalties on offense with false starts and illegal formations. We also had three turnovers and created only one and you cannot win a game that way,” Buzzo said.
“We look at non-district as the preseason. Now we’re getting ready for the season to start against Kettle Run.”
The loss to Culpeper (2-2) represented the second long-time Class 3 foe to get a rare win over Liberty. The Eagles fell to Class 3 Brentsville 39-13 in the season opener, and were competitive in a 36-13 loss to 4-0 Mountain View two weeks ago.
On a bright note, freshman quarterback Austin Mawyer fired a touchdown pass to Chase Oliver and senior running back Cody Owens emerged as the most dominant part of the offense, with 25 carries for 148 yards.
“That was a breakout game for Cody. It’s our first game over 100 yards, and he’s getting more accustomed to running back,” said Buzzo, who noted Owens was in a position battle for the role. “Right now he’s not only winning it, he’s running away with it,” the coach said.
While the Liberty defense contained Blue Devils running back Malachi Terrell somewhat, Terrell proved a lethal force with a whopping 32 carries for 203 yards and the game-winning points on a 21-yard TD run with 9:06 left in the fourth quarter, and also had Culpeper’s first TD.
“He’s a good football player. He was all-district. We really focused on him in the game plan, but have to find a way to compete for four quarters,” said Buzzo.
When the Eagles stuffed Culpeper’s two-point conversion run after Terrell’s go-ahead TD, Liberty had its opening.
Taking over on the Culpeper 49 after a strong kickoff return by Kavon Obannion, Liberty moved downfield on Owens’ runs of 13, eight, 11 and nine yards to reach the Culpeper 10.
After a holding penalty moved the ball back to the 25, Owens surged up the middle for another big gain, reaching the 12, but the ball came loose, with Culpeper recovering at the 12.
“It was a pretty good play by their defensive player to knock it out,” said Buzzo of the turnover.
Although 5:27 remained, the Blue Devils used some key runs coupled with untimely Liberty penalties to run out the clock.
The first half ended 6-6 with Culpeper scoring first on a 77-yard drive that began late in the first quarter and extended into the second. It was powered by Terrell, who carried nine times, culminating in a 5-yard TD run on fourth down to make it 6-0 with 6:11 left before halftime.
Liberty responded with a 70-yard drive that culminated in Mawyer’s 24-yard TD pass to Oliver with 2:05 left in the half.
Oliver made an impressive catch, reaching high for the ball in the right side of the end zone with a defender pestering him.. The kick was missed, leaving the score 6-6.
Oliver caught three passes for 31 yards and looked dangerous “We like long, lanky receivers. Chase is 6-foot-2 and has long arms, and Austin threw a good ball,” Buzzo said.
Buzzo traded quarterbacks in the opening half, using senior Landon Triplett, who threw two early interceptions, then sticking with Mawyer after his TD pass. Mawyer was 5-of-11 for 67 yards, while Triplett was 0-for-4 with two interceptions.
Buzzo said the position is still a battle.
“I would like our passing game to be doing a little better. We missed some things early, and had some inadvertent throws,” said Buzzo. “Whatever QB is in, we need a system for them. It’s my job as coach to make it fit.”
