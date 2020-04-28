“My biggest fear is to look someone in the eye and say, ‘I don’t have it,’” said Sharon Ames, executive director of Fauquier Community Food Bank and Thrift Store.
Thanks to the support of the community, she said, the food pantry has been able to meet the increased demand for its services during the pandemic and the corresponding economic downturn.
“Has this county and this community come through!” she said gleefully of the donations the food bank has received from local residents and businesses.
Bulk donations and purchases of food are not as forthcoming as supply chains are strained, she said, but the community support has meant the food bank can continue with its mission. “It’s been above my wildest imagination.”
The positive news comes with a caveat; the pandemic has meant more people have sought the food bank’s services as unemployment skyrockets and the economy slows.
Ames said that many of the food bank’s clients during the pandemic have been those seeking food aid for the first time. “It’s extremely hard for them,” she said of those first-time clients. “They don’t understand how they got here.”
She said that she feels that one of her roles is giving every client a feeling of self-respect during what is often a low point in their lives. “People will be out in their cars and tell me, ‘I need your help, but I don’t know if I can do this,’” she said. Everyone struggles to balance their pride, dignity and reality, she said.
Ames and the staff do everything they can to make shopping at the food bank a dignified experience, she said. “My best feeling is when people say: ‘Oh my gosh, I feel like I’m in a little grocery store.’”
Carol Schumacher, executive director of Fauquier FISH, said that despite issues with sourcing food, the organization’s food pantry has been able to keep up with demand and distribute the same amount of food to each client as before the pandemic began.
“We can’t bulk-order right now – we’ve been running around to different places trying to buy as much as we’re allowed to,” she said. For instance, she said, Walmart allows her to purchase a larger quantity of some staples than they would otherwise allow for one customer, because those staples will be distributed at the food pantry.
“It’s been long and hard, but we’re getting through,” she said, summing up the past six weeks. Initially, she added, “I felt like I was shopping every day. Now we’ve kind of got a grasp on it.”
People continue to donate much-needed money and food, she said, and FISH has been able to collaborate to some degree with local businesses to utilize their supply chains. “The community has been terrific,” she said.
In addition to the food pantry, FISH runs a program called Weekend Power Pack, a program that usually distributes food to families on Fridays when the kids leave school. The Power Packs provide enough food for a weekend.
The program has continued to operate even after schools closed in mid-March. Through a series of distribution points throughout the county and even some home deliveries, families who need the food aid provided by the program have been able to get it, Schumacher said.
“It’s just taken us a month to get into the groove of things,” she said of revamping the Power Pack program to operate during the pandemic. “We’ve kind of gotten it figured out now to where it’s a little easier.”
The FISH board of directors is currently trying to figure out how to extend the Power Pack program through the summer; whether that is feasible, she said, depends mostly on funding.
Reach Coy Ferrell at cferrell@fauquier.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.