As 2020 is beginning, flu cases are climbing steadily. Daniel Ferrell, an epidemiologist at the Virginia Department of Health, said Friday that there have been more than 1,800 confirmed influenza cases in Virginia so far during the 2019-20 flu season; about 23 percent are influenza A and about 77 percent are influenza B, which is unusual. Usually, he said, the season starts out with a heavier proportion of A, then switches to B.
Ferrell said that the symptoms for both types are the same – fever, cough, congestion, aches and pains – but type A may be transferred through animals; type B is spread strictly human to human. The so-called avian and swine flu infections were type A, for instance.
He added that type B is more stable and doesn’t mutate the same way type A can.
He also noted that children and adolescents in the region have been the hardest hit with flu so far. Flu season starts at the beginning of October and continues until the end of April.
Ferrell said that the Virginia Department of Health has investigated a total of 34 outbreaks of flu during this season, with 21 of the 34 outbreaks investigated in the last three weeks of December 2019. (An outbreak is any cluster of cases in a one place, like a school, nursing home or hospital.) Throughout the state, 8% of all emergency department and urgent care center visits from December 22 to 28 were for influenza-like illnesses.
By comparison, last year at this time VDH had not investigated any outbreaks of flu and only 3.7% of all ED and UCC visits were ILI related.
GoWell Urgent Care in Warrenton is seeing a higher than usual number of patients by at least 25 percent, said Theresa Tracy, an X-ray technologist at GoWell. Most of these are seeking help with flu symptoms. “I would say 90 percent” of patients are coming in for flu,” said Tracy.
“We don’t have an exact statistic on [how many people visited the center] but we know that it’s a high ratio of flu-like symptoms and positive flu,” Tracy said. “Just the other day we had 75 patients. Our average is 50.”
The VDH uses an activity level graph to show how numerous cases of ILI are by region, ranging from “no activity” to “widespread.” Widespread flu activity is defined as outbreaks of influenza or increases in influenza-like illness (fever with a cough or fever with sore throat) cases and recent laboratory-confirmed influenza in at least half of the regions in the state. Virginia is currently in the fifth week of widespread flu activity for the 2019-2020 season.
Ferrell said that more information on the effectiveness of this year’s vaccine would be available near the tail end of the year. However, he said that vaccinated patients who nevertheless come down with the flu are less likely to be hospitalized compared to those who have not received the vaccine.
Ferrell said, “We are getting information from local hospitals and providers. We are asking folks who are testing positive if they had the flu vaccine. We noticed the folks who do get the vaccines don’t get the flu as badly as those who weren’t vaccinated.”
He emphasized, “It’s not too late to get the vaccine. A big reason people don’t get the vaccine is a fear of needles, but the flu mist is available… there is no reason not to get vaccinated.”
He added, “Some people are afraid they will get the flu from the vaccine. That is not possible because the vaccine uses a dead virus. You may have some immune response to the vaccine – like feeling tired or have some pain at the vaccination site – but that just means your immune system is working.”
Sarah Cubbage, spokeswoman for Fauquier Hospital in Warrenton, agrees that the flu vaccination is still the best form of protection from the flu virus. "While it is still possible to contract the flu after getting vaccinated, it is much less likely, and should you get sick, studies show that flu vaccinations can make your illness less severe," Cubbage said.
On Wednesday, Jan. 8, Cubbage announced that because of a rise in respiratory illnesses, visiting restrictions have been put in place (see accompanying box). The hospital is also providing masks to all visitors and patients experiencing flu-like symptoms; setting up stations stocked with tissues and alcohol-based sanitizers near each major entrance throughout the facility, and placing signage throughout the facility to educate patients, staff and visitors on the signs, symptoms and prevention of spreading the flu virus.
"We want to encourage those in our community to protect themselves and their families by helping to prevent the spread of flu," Cubbage said. She said that washing hands regularly with soap and water for 20 seconds, avoiding touching the eyes and sharing food, cups or eating utensils, and disinfecting the home and belongings are among the best ways to combat flu infections.
Cubbage also encouraged patients to stay home from school or work if symptoms appear to prevent the spread of germs, in addition to covering the mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing with a tissue and calling their primary care provider with any questions or concerns.
