On Thursday afternoon, Town of Warrenton officials announced the installation of a new charging site in the Tesla Destination Charging network. The site, which has two charging stations side by side, will allow any electric vehicles to charge, with an adapter. The stations are free for drivers to use.
Located in the parking lot at 45 Horner St., the expansion of the Tesla network will ensure that Tesla owners in the Warrenton area are able to charge their vehicles while in town.
Town Councilman Sean Polster (at large) said, “The Tesla charging station will be a wonderful pilot for the town and shows our commitment to environmental solutions and working towards sustainable energy. I’m excited for this capital investment that will reap economic benefits for years to come.”
Town Manager Brandie Schaeffer added, “Warrenton has a considerable number of electric vehicles, and we felt it would just be another effort toward tourism, as we will be placed on the maps for those traveling, looking for a place to stop and charge for 30 minutes while they grab a coffee and shop.”
The charging location was paid for by Tesla, with no capital expense to the Warrenton taxpayers.
Shaeffer said that Polster expended considerable effort “to get them donated to us.”
Since October 2012, Tesla has installed over 21,300 Tesla Wall Connectors across more than 11,000 Destination Charging locations globally.
Visit tesla.com/destination-charging to learn more about Tesla’s Destination Charging network.
