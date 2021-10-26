FIRST PLACE KETTLE RUN SILENCES HANDLEY 47-34 IN FOOTBALL SHOWDOWN (photos too)

With its ground-and-pound attack, the Handley offense can wear grass fields to the nub.
The Judges have a titanic 250-pound back in Stephen Daley to bludgeon and overrun defenders. And complementary backs in Deonte Trammel and Emerson Fusco to gash defenses with slashing runs, often off effective misdirection.
Plus, quarterback Davion Butler can hurt you with his arm.
“This is the best Handley team I’ve seen in my six years here,” said Kettle Run coach Charlie Porterfield, whose Cougars (8-1, 5-0 district) posted a season-defining 47-34 win over the Judges last Friday.
Handley (7-1, 3-1) came in undefeated and allowing 9.1 points per game, but the Cougars slowed the Handley running game and more than matched it with a dynamic run-pass attack that saw standout quarterback Beau Lang throw for 215 yards and four touchdowns and run for 115 yards. Lang had lots of help from teammates Jacob Robinson, Colton Quaker, Jordan Tapscott, Peyton Mehaffey, Abram Chumley and more.
Kettle Run amassed 504 yards of total offense and secured first place in crafting a signature win.
“It was a great night. It was Senior Night. It was the two best teams. I was telling them you do not get to play in situations like that very often,” said Porterfield.
The first place Cougars are 5-0 in the Northwestern District with one game left against Sherando (4-4, 2-2) on Nov. 5.
“We’re all excited. This was a stepping stone to winning the outright district title, hosting a home playoff game and competing for a regional championship,” said Porterfield.
Kettle Run dominated the second half with four touchdowns. They controlled the ball over long periods of time with lengthy drives in building a 20-point lead.
With Handley leading 20-19 at halftime, the game turned on the opening play of the third quarter on a huge defensive hit and fumble caused by blitzing cornerback/linebacker Jacob Robinson.
Robinson flew in on Handley’s Butler, jolted him in the back with linebacker Peyton Mehaffey recovering at the Handley 10-yard line. “It was a great call by (defensive coach Delmar) Christian. Jacob has a knack for blitzing and timing the snap count. He is so long and fast,” said Porterfield.
On first down, Mehaffey ran into a hole on the right side, and looked stopped at the 4-yard line before getting swept into the end zone by a pack. He completed his 10-yard run standing up, with Ella Slevin’s kick giving the Cougars a 26-20 lead.
Although the entire second half remained, it was a huge momentum swing.
After stopping Handley’s next series, Kettle Run went 67 yards in five plays as Colton Quaker bounced outside after being hit on the line, and scored on a 40-yard run to increase the lead to 33-20.
After Handley closed to 33-27 on a 72-yard pass from Butler to Jacob Duffy, Kettle Run went 65 yards in 10 plays to make it 40-27. The drive was mostly pass as Lang completed four passes for 66 yards, including a 28-yard TD strike to Abram Chumley, who crossed the field, then hit the sideline to score.
“It was a route we had set up. It’s a slower developing play but Beau stood in the pocket with Handley’s rush, which is the best we’ve seen this year,” said Porterfield.
Kettle Run’s lead reached 47-27 when Quaker scored on a 5-yard TD run with 6:03 left in the game. Handley quickly made it 47-34 on a 50-yard TD pass with 5:43 left, then stopped Kettle Run’s next drive.
Taking over with 3:13 left from its own 11, Handley’s drive was ended by a Robinson interception and the Cougars ran out the final 2:12 to celebrate a signature victory.
So many heroes
Kettle Run’s defense limited Handley’s deadly run game by gang-tackling Kent State-bound star Daley, who is also a terror at defensive end.
Kettle Run became the first team to hold him without a TD this season. While Daley gained 96 yards and hurt the Cougars in the first half, the second half was different.
“They have a lot of big, thick athletes, guys you cannot tackle individually. You have to be gang-tackling. It takes three or four guys to get Daley down,” said Porterfield.
“Our linebackers Mehaffey and Quaker were there to be the extra guy and Ethan Tabit played lights out until he tweaked his knee. Josh Witte went in there and got us out of that game at a high level.”
Offensively, the Cougars had too many heroes to count, led by Lang, who completed 19 of 24 passes for 210 yards and four TDs.
“We had so many multiple people contributing. We had four different guys carry the ball and four different receivers catch balls. Everybody contributed. We made huge catches on third down to continue drives,” said Porterfield.
A Brentsville High transfer, Lang played “a tremendous game, his best yet,” said Porterfield. “Beau played big-time ball. He’s gotten better each week. His dad is a coach, his brother’s a coach and his other brother played. He always has a calm posed demeanor. No situation is ever too big for him,” he added.
Robinson caught eight passes for 82 yards, including a clutch 13-yard TD on fourth down from Lang with 42 seconds left in the first half. Robinson also had a 17-yard TD run in the first quarter, an interception and the game-altering forced fumble.
Tapscott, Quaker, Chumley, Mehaffey and Andrew Strickland all had monster contributions, too.
