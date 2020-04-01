A woman in her 80s with chronic medical conditions has died from the virus that causes COVID-19, Dr. Wade Kartchner, Rappahannock-Rapidan health director, reported Wednesday, April 1. It is the first death in the local health district of a hospitalized patient who tested positive for the virus.
The cause of death was respiratory failure as a result of COVID-19. Her close contacts have been investigated, said Kartchner. No additional information is being provided about this individual, he said.
“This is a tragic loss and our hearts go out to her family and friends,” said Kartchner. “This most recent death, along with the increasing numbers of coronavirus cases we are seeing, is a reminder that we all need to be diligent in doing our part to help slow the spread of virus in the community."
He reminded residents that the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath. Symptoms generally appear within 14 days of being exposed to a person infected with the virus. COVID-19 spreads primarily through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
To decrease the potential for the virus to be transmitted, the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District recommends:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, or use alcohol-based sanitizer only if soap and water is not available.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Immediately throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects or surfaces.
- Practice social distancing by staying six feet or more away from others.
- If you are mildly sick with a fever, stay home unless you need medical care. Call your health care provider prior to going to their office.
- Avoid non-essential travel, public gatherings, particularly if you have chronic medical conditions at any age, are pregnant, or are elderly.
- Call your health care provider if you have concerns about COVID-19 and your underlying condition or if you develop a fever, new or worsening cough.
For general questions about COVID-19, community members may call the RRHD COVID-19 Hotline at 540-316-6302. For the latest on COVID-19, visit: www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.
