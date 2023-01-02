Felicity Elmenhurst made her debut on New Year’s Day at 10:45 a.m. at Fauquier Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. The objectively adorable 7-pound girl was the first baby born at Fauquier Hospital in 2023.
Mom Karolyn Elmenhurst, 34, said labor started about 1 that morning and she and her husband Seth, 35, went directly to the hospital, where “everything went beautifully.”
Felicity’s three brothers and one sister — Sammy, 9; Miriam, 7; Max, (almost) 5, and Jack, 2 — were able to meet their new sister soon after she arrived. They “were jumping up and down and dancing when they found out I had a girl,” said Karolyn Elmenhurst.
Midwife Kathleen McClelland, RN, FNP, CNM, of Midland helped the experienced mom through the labor and delivery, and Elmenhurst's Warrenton neighbor, Tracy Baker, RN, was her nurse at the FBC.
By dinner time on Jan. 1, Karolyn Elmenhurst was looking relaxed and feeling grateful. She smiled at her newborn, who was tentatively opening her eyes to look around, “She’s doing great.”
