Firefighters contain 10-acre Morrisville fire Saturday

photo_ft_news_morrisville fire.jpeg

Firefighters, along with Department of Forestry personnel, were able to extinguish the brush fire in roughly two hours. 

On the afternoon of Saturday, Feb. 19, units from several fire and rescue services and the Virginia Department of Forestry contained and extinguished an approximately ten-acre brush fire in the Morrisville area. The blaze, which fed on the day’s dry and windy conditions, sparked in property adjacent to the Dominion substation on Shipps Store Road, according to Remington Volunteer Fire Chief Ian Brill.

Personnel from Fauquier County Fire and Rescue, Stafford County Fire and Rescue, the Virginia Department of Forestry and units from Remington, Goldvein, Catlett and Lois volunteer fire companies responded to the fire.

Brill said that firefighters were called to the fire around 4:30 p.m. The fire was running through undergrowth in a heavily wooded area, Brill said, which made it difficult to get personnel and equipment into place. Department of Forestry staff then cut a fire line around the forest to contain the fire, and firefighters were able to extinguish the brush fire around 7 p.m., Brill continued.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Brill said, however, that there was no evidence to suggest that the nearby power substation started the fire.

